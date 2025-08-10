"Bo Nix sophomore slump was so obvious": NFL fans react as Broncos QB makes costly errors in ugly preseason outing vs. 49ers

The Denver Broncos acquired Bo Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. He served as the team's starting quarterback during his debut season and helped them to a 10-7 record, finishing third in the AFC West. The Broncos qualified for the playoffs but were unfortunately defeated by the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round.On Saturday, Nix got a chance to showcase his offseason development during the team's preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. Despite high expectations, the rookie QB had an underwhelming showcase in the first quarter. This led to the team sitting him down in the second quarter and bringing in Jarrett Stidham as his replacement.With just a quarter of action, Bo Nix completed 6 of the 11 passes he attempted, along with 31 passing yards. He did not score any touchdowns but was forced by 49ers cornerback Chase Lucas into giving up a grounding penalty that led to a safety.Fans on social media shared their thoughts and reactions to Nix's disappointing showcase during the preseason game against the 49ers.&quot;The Bo Nix sophomore slump is so obvious,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Lmfao the 9ers are cooking the broncos starter with their backups,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Our backups vs their starters and it looks easy,&quot; this fan wrote.&quot;Surely this is not the 'Super Bowl contenders' Broncos getting worked by niners backup,&quot; another fan stated.&quot;Bo Ni is a one season wonder,&quot; this fan commented.&quot;Why does he run backwards 20 yards?&quot; one fan said.After Stidham took over in the second quarter, things started working out in favor of the Broncos. By the end of the first half, they had secured a 20-9 lead despite the 49ers securing an early advantage in the game.Nick Wright pours cold water over the Bo Nix-Sean Payton hype in 2025After a playoff run during his NFL debut, there are a lot of expectations for Bo Nix this year. Some experts and analysts predict Sean Payton and his team to be a Super Bowl contender.Nick Wright, on Friday's episode of 'What's Wright?', expressed his doubts about Nix being the ultimate solution for the Broncos. Wright also compared the rookie quarterback's career trajectory to that of Mac Jones, who had a strong beginning with the Patriots before falling down the hype ladder.&quot;My take going into the draft, Bo Nix was Mac Jones,&quot; Wright said. &quot;Mac Jones, in year one with the New England Patriots, made a somewhat fradulent Pro Bowl as an alternate. Bo Nix check. The team won 10 games kind of surprisingly. Made the playoffs ... The team played the Buffalo Bills in round one, lost by four touchdowns.&quot;The Broncos will take on the Arizona Cardinals on August 16. They kick off the 2025 season with a Week 1 showdown against the Titans on September 7.