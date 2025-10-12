Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and his wife, Izzy Nix, are expecting their first child. The couple shared the news on Instagram this Friday.

“Nix party of 3!!! ‘Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you, before you were born I set you apart.’ Jeremiah 1:5,” Broncos QB’s wife wrote in the caption.

Family and friends congratulated Bo and Izzy in the comments. Nix’s adopted brother and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, Tez Johnson, also dropped a five-word reaction showing his excitement.

“Let’s goo, I can’t wait,” Johnson wrote under the post.

The post featured the couple in a grassy field with the Broncos QB holding a sonogram picture in one hand. Izzy was dressed in a white, flowy dress. Nix opted for a casual outfit, featuring a white shirt and denim pants. Have a look:

Bo Nix's adopted brother Tez Johnson drops 5-word message as Broncos QB's wife Izzy reveals pregnancy [IG/@izzysmokenix]

Bo and Izzy’s love story began at Auburn University, where he played quarterback for the Tigers and Izzy was a cheerleader. After over a year of dating, the couple got engaged in 2021 at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. They got married on July 2, 2022, at Ridge Point Events Venue in Alabama.

Bo Nix's wife Izzy Nix shares travel look Broncos head to London for Week 6 game vs. Jets

The Broncos traveled to London this week for the upcoming NFL game against the New York Jets and gave Instagram followers a glimpse of the trip. On October 10, Izzy posted a mirror selfie on Instagram. She wore a dark coloured, baggy sweatshirt in the picture. See for yourself:

Izzy Nix shares her travel look as she heads to London for the Broncos vs. Jets game [IG/@izzysmokenix]

In another Instagram story, Izzy shared a moment enjoying afternoon tea after she arrived in London.

Izzy Nix shares her travel look as she heads to London for the Broncos vs. Jets game [IG/@ixxysmokenix]

