Bo Nix's adopted brother Tez Johnson drops 5-word message as Broncos QB's wife Izzy reveals pregnancy

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and his wife, Izzy Nix, are expecting their first child. The couple shared the news on Instagram this Friday.
“Nix party of 3!!! ‘Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you, before you were born I set you apart.’ Jeremiah 1:5,” Broncos QB’s wife wrote in the caption.
Family and friends congratulated Bo and Izzy in the comments. Nix’s adopted brother and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, Tez Johnson, also dropped a five-word reaction showing his excitement.
“Let’s goo, I can’t wait,” Johnson wrote under the post.
The post featured the couple in a grassy field with the Broncos QB holding a sonogram picture in one hand. Izzy was dressed in a white, flowy dress. Nix opted for a casual outfit, featuring a white shirt and denim pants. Have a look:
Bo and Izzy’s love story began at Auburn University, where he played quarterback for the Tigers and Izzy was a cheerleader. After over a year of dating, the couple got engaged in 2021 at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. They got married on July 2, 2022, at Ridge Point Events Venue in Alabama.
The Broncos traveled to London this week for the upcoming NFL game against the New York Jets and gave Instagram followers a glimpse of the trip. On October 10, Izzy posted a mirror selfie on Instagram. She wore a dark coloured, baggy sweatshirt in the picture. See for yourself:
In another Instagram story, Izzy shared a moment enjoying afternoon tea after she arrived in London.
