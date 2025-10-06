Bo Nix's wife, Izzy, beams in pride after Broncos QB hands first loss to Jalen Hurts and Eagles with dominating win in Philadelphia

Bo Nix's wife, Izzy, cheered for her husband after the Denver Broncos’ victory against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. In Week 5, the Broncos won their third game of the season, 21-17.

It was the first defeat of the season for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. Izzy Nix beamed with pride and shared a video of her husband's interview from the field on Instagram. In the caption, she shared a heartfelt post:

“So proud of this team, see y’all in London,” Izzy wrote.

Bo Nix's wife Izzy beams in pride /@izzysmokenix

Nix, playing his second NFL season, has been outstanding so far. In his rookie year, he recorded 3,775 yards in passing, and this season, in five games, he has 1,103 yards in passing. In the Eagles win, the Denver Broncos quarterback recorded 242 passing yards,

Meanwhile, the 2025 Super Bowl champions Eagles started the season with a win against the Dallas Cowboys, 24-20, before beating the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17.

They won their third game against the Los Angeles Rams 33-26 before beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4, 31-25. Hurts recorded 280 passing yards against the Broncos in week 5, but his team suffered its first loss of the season.

Bo Nix’s wife, Izzy, reacts to husband’s celebration after beating the Eagles

Bo Nix celebrated his team’s Week 5 win with fans. He jumped, raising his hand in the air and walking off the field following the victory over the Eagles.

The Broncos shared a video of him on Instagram, and his wife reacted by resharing it on social media. She included a teary-eyed emoji along with an orange heart and a hand-up emoji in the caption.

Bo Nix's wife Izzy IG story/@izzysmokenix

After beating the Eagles, Nix candidly reflected on the team’s confidence.

"It proves we can go on the road and beat these tough teams," he said.

In the last five matchups the Denver Broncos have won three and lost two. They started with a win against the Tennessee Titans, 20-12, but lost 29-28 to the Indianapolis Colts before narrowly losing to the Los Angeles Chargers 23-20 in Week 3. Before facing the Eagles, they had beaten the Cincinnati Bengals 28-3.

