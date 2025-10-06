  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Bo Nix's wife, Izzy, beams in pride after Broncos QB hands first loss to Jalen Hurts and Eagles with dominating win in Philadelphia

Bo Nix's wife, Izzy, beams in pride after Broncos QB hands first loss to Jalen Hurts and Eagles with dominating win in Philadelphia

By Ankita Yadav
Published Oct 06, 2025 10:29 GMT
Bo Nix
Bo Nix's wife Izzy and Jalen Hurts (Image Source: Getty and Instagram/@izzysmokenix)

Bo Nix's wife, Izzy, cheered for her husband after the Denver Broncos’ victory against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. In Week 5, the Broncos won their third game of the season, 21-17.

Ad

It was the first defeat of the season for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. Izzy Nix beamed with pride and shared a video of her husband's interview from the field on Instagram. In the caption, she shared a heartfelt post:

“So proud of this team, see y’all in London,” Izzy wrote.
Bo Nix&#039;s wife Izzy beams in pride /@izzysmokenix
Bo Nix's wife Izzy beams in pride /@izzysmokenix

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Nix, playing his second NFL season, has been outstanding so far. In his rookie year, he recorded 3,775 yards in passing, and this season, in five games, he has 1,103 yards in passing. In the Eagles win, the Denver Broncos quarterback recorded 242 passing yards,

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, the 2025 Super Bowl champions Eagles started the season with a win against the Dallas Cowboys, 24-20, before beating the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17.

They won their third game against the Los Angeles Rams 33-26 before beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4, 31-25. Hurts recorded 280 passing yards against the Broncos in week 5, but his team suffered its first loss of the season.

Bo Nix’s wife, Izzy, reacts to husband’s celebration after beating the Eagles

Bo Nix celebrated his team’s Week 5 win with fans. He jumped, raising his hand in the air and walking off the field following the victory over the Eagles.

Ad

The Broncos shared a video of him on Instagram, and his wife reacted by resharing it on social media. She included a teary-eyed emoji along with an orange heart and a hand-up emoji in the caption.

Bo Nix&#039;s wife Izzy IG story/@izzysmokenix
Bo Nix's wife Izzy IG story/@izzysmokenix

After beating the Eagles, Nix candidly reflected on the team’s confidence.

"It proves we can go on the road and beat these tough teams," he said.

In the last five matchups the Denver Broncos have won three and lost two. They started with a win against the Tennessee Titans, 20-12, but lost 29-28 to the Indianapolis Colts before narrowly losing to the Los Angeles Chargers 23-20 in Week 3. Before facing the Eagles, they had beaten the Cincinnati Bengals 28-3.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Discover the Eagles QB's family. All about Jalen Hurts's parents and Jalen Hurts's girlfriend.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications