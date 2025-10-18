On Saturday, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix’s wife, Izzy Smoke Nix, turned 27. Krista Nix, Bo’s mother, shared a sweet message for her daughter-in-law on Instagram along with a collage of the two.“Happiest of birthdays to our precious Izzy! 🤍 I’m so thankful for our crazy football adventures, your sweet hospitality, your faithful heart, and, of course, how you love your Bo. Wishing you the sweetest year yet!,” Nix's mother wrote in the caption.Bo Nix’s wife Izzy Nix gets sweet shoutout from MIL on her special day: “Thankful for our crazy football adventures” [IG/@izzysmokenix]Just a week before Izzy’s birthday, the couple shared exciting news on Instagram that they are expecting their first child.“Nix party of 3!!! ‘Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart.’ Jeremiah 1:5,” Izzy captioned the post.Izzy's mother-in-law wrote in the comments:“Gammie can’t wait!🤍🤭.”In the picture, the couple posed in a sunlit grassy field. Nix held a sonogram proudly in one hand, while Izzy looked gorgeous in a flowing white dress. Have a look:Bo Nix and Izzy Nix are expecting their first child. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram, and Nix’s mother dropped a three-word message [IG/@izzysmokenix]Also read: Izzy Nix turns Broncos' 28-3 win vs Bengals memorable with hilarious custom outfit of QB with Courtland SuttonBo Nix, Izzy, and Krista Nix enjoyed family time in LondonThe Broncos travelled to London last week for their NFL game against the New York Jets. During the trip, Bo Nix and Izzy enjoyed a family trip in the city. Later, Bo's mother shared a photo dump on Instagram from their London visit, along with a heartfelt caption:“Thanks, Bo, for your London business trip! He always has to work while we play, but NFL London gave me an opportunity to have the sweetest week with two of my girls and a long over due visit with my Aunt Wendy…lots of memories made!🤍 🇬🇧 👑🏈,” Nix’s mother wrote in the caption.The post featured one picture in which Bo posed with his wife, Izzy, and mother, Krista, in front of the iconic red phone booth. See for yourself: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso read: Izzy Nix beams in pride after Broncos QB hands first loss to Jalen Hurts and Eagles with dominating win in Philadelphia