  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Bo Nix’s wife Izzy Nix gets sweet shoutout from MIL on her special day: “Thankful for our crazy football adventures”

Bo Nix’s wife Izzy Nix gets sweet shoutout from MIL on her special day: “Thankful for our crazy football adventures”

By Prasen
Modified Oct 18, 2025 21:44 GMT
Bo Nix&rsquo;s wife Izzy Nix gets sweet shoutout from MIL on her special day: &ldquo;Thankful for our crazy football&nbsp;adventures&rdquo;
Bo Nix’s wife Izzy Nix gets sweet shoutout from MIL on her special day: “Thankful for our crazy football adventures” [IG/@izzysmokenix/ @kristacnix]

On Saturday, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix’s wife, Izzy Smoke Nix, turned 27. Krista Nix, Bo’s mother, shared a sweet message for her daughter-in-law on Instagram along with a collage of the two.

Ad
“Happiest of birthdays to our precious Izzy! 🤍 I’m so thankful for our crazy football adventures, your sweet hospitality, your faithful heart, and, of course, how you love your Bo. Wishing you the sweetest year yet!,” Nix's mother wrote in the caption.
Bo Nix&rsquo;s wife Izzy Nix gets sweet shoutout from MIL on her special day: &ldquo;Thankful for our crazy football adventures&rdquo; [IG/@izzysmokenix]
Bo Nix’s wife Izzy Nix gets sweet shoutout from MIL on her special day: “Thankful for our crazy football adventures” [IG/@izzysmokenix]

Just a week before Izzy’s birthday, the couple shared exciting news on Instagram that they are expecting their first child.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Nix party of 3!!! ‘Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart.’ Jeremiah 1:5,” Izzy captioned the post.

Izzy's mother-in-law wrote in the comments:

“Gammie can’t wait!🤍🤭.”

In the picture, the couple posed in a sunlit grassy field. Nix held a sonogram proudly in one hand, while Izzy looked gorgeous in a flowing white dress. Have a look:

Ad
Bo Nix and Izzy Nix are expecting their first child. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram, and Nix&rsquo;s mother dropped a three-word message [IG/@izzysmokenix]
Bo Nix and Izzy Nix are expecting their first child. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram, and Nix’s mother dropped a three-word message [IG/@izzysmokenix]

Also read: Izzy Nix turns Broncos' 28-3 win vs Bengals memorable with hilarious custom outfit of QB with Courtland Sutton

Ad

Bo Nix, Izzy, and Krista Nix enjoyed family time in London

The Broncos travelled to London last week for their NFL game against the New York Jets. During the trip, Bo Nix and Izzy enjoyed a family trip in the city. Later, Bo's mother shared a photo dump on Instagram from their London visit, along with a heartfelt caption:

“Thanks, Bo, for your London business trip! He always has to work while we play, but NFL London gave me an opportunity to have the sweetest week with two of my girls and a long over due visit with my Aunt Wendy…lots of memories made!🤍 🇬🇧 👑🏈,” Nix’s mother wrote in the caption.
Ad

The post featured one picture in which Bo posed with his wife, Izzy, and mother, Krista, in front of the iconic red phone booth. See for yourself:

Also read: Izzy Nix beams in pride after Broncos QB hands first loss to Jalen Hurts and Eagles with dominating win in Philadelphia

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Prasen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications