Denver Broncos star Bo Nix's wife, Izzy Nix, enjoyed a fun weekend with her friends. She later shared wholesome memories from the outing on Instagram.

Ad

In the picture, Izzy can be seen posing alongside her four friends. Along with the snapshot, the social media influencer shared a five-word message that summed up her fun memory with friends.

"Sweetest weekend with my girls," Izzy captioned her IG story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bo Nix’s wife Izzy shares 5-word message after spending weekend with her friends (Image Credit: Izzy/IG)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Izzy visited her friends almost a week after returning from her romantic European vacation with husband Bo Nix. The quarterback reshared an Instagram story from Izzy's account featuring a photo of the couple strolling through European streets.

Ad

Trending

"My queen," Nix said via Instagram.

During their visit to Europe, the couple spent several days in Italy, exploring the country to the fullest and also kept fans updated about their travel via Instagram. Izzy previously shared a quick sneak peek during her visit to the Colosseum in Rome.

Bo Nix's wife Izzy, marked her support for Broncos QB during the toughest phase of the season

The 2024 NFL season ended unsatisfactory for Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos, who lost their ticket to the Super Bowl in the wild-card defeat to the Buffalo Bills. But despite the team's troubles, Izzy showed unwavering support for her husband, making headlines with a heartfelt message shortly after the loss.

Ad

Izzy Nix shared the emotional message on Instagram, expressing support for the Broncos quarterback and emphasizing she has always "believed in Bo."

“Will never find the words for this qb room & what they mean to us. They were in our corner from start to finish and believed in Bo, when they certainly didn’t have to.”

Expand Tweet

Apart from talking about Bo Nix, Izzy has also been spotted sharing her reactions to news related to other players. Last month, Izzy made her feelings known on Jarrett Stidham's 2-year contract extension with the Broncos.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.