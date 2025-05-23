"Body shaming men is not cool" - NFL fans come to defend Travis Kelce after backlash on hairy back photo

Travis Kelce is returning for another season with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 3x Super Bowl-winning TE has been a part of the franchise since 2013. After losing the Super Bowl LIX showdown to the Eagles last season, there were doubts whether Kelce would hang up his cleats.

Ad

This week, Travis Kelce has been training in Miami. A photo of him shirtless has gone viral on social media. However, the Chiefs' TE received a lot of criticism and trolling online for his physique and hair growth on his back.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, some NFL fans came forward to defend Travis Kelce amidst all the trolling. They shared positive words of encouragement while calling out the haters and trolls.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Body shaming men is also NOT cool btw!" one fan commented.

"His body is great, seriously. Why are we still shaming men over their weight? If it's not your body, stay out of it and mind your business," another fan stated.

Ad

"These comments are gross as hell-y'all are against body shaming until it's about men..okay then," this fan wrote.

"We're mammals and have body hair, hope this helps the gross body shamers in the comments," another fan stated.

"This is your friendly reminder that body hair is completely normal and not something to be ashamed of and body shaming isn't cool. The only people who should be ashamed are those body shaming him for a patch of hair," one fan commented.

Ad

"Peak male physique," this fan stated.

During an episode of the 'New Heights' podcast, Travis Kelce took the situation lightheartedly. He made fun of himself for being hairy.

"I'm a furry son of a b***h. Me and heat just don't do well together," Kelce said.

Taylor Swift is reportedly helping Travis Kelce get ready for the 2025 season

The 2025 campaign might be Kelce's last season in the NFL. Thus, his girlfriend Taylor Swift has been giving it her best in providing him with the support he needs to prepare for his alleged final hurrah.

Ad

Last week, the Daily Mail shared a report about how the singer-songwriter is doing her best to help Kelce enjoy life.

"Right now, it is important to Travis to get as much time with Taylor as possible," the source said. "She has been the best for his total well being. He is extremely happy with life right now, and that is the headspace he wants to be in, it is going to help him immensely with getting ready for the NFL season to come."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been spending time away from the spotlight this offseason. They are reportedly enjoying their private time together with a low-key approach, revitalizing for the journey ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.