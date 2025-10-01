“Boise State legend” “Thought this was Chris Olave”: NFL fans react as Tyreek Hill gets replaced by $5,750,000 Saints WR after season-ending injury

The Miami Dolphins are making some adjustments to their roster after Tyreek Hill's unfortunate injury. The wide receiver dislocated his knee during their 27-21 victory over the New York Jets on Monday and will miss the entire season. Thus, the team had to bring in a suitable replacement for the rest of the games.According to a tweet by NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Mike McDaniel and his team are looking to sign veteran WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. He is currently a part of the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. This is his second stint with the team.&quot;Reunion: The #Dolphins are expected to sign veteran WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. off the #Saints practice squad, per sources. Wilson played two seasons with Miami (2022-23). Now, after Tyreek Hill's season-ending knee injury, Wilson is headed back to Miami.&quot;Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on Cedrick Wilson Jr. joining the Dolphins for the 2025 season.Jon Scharfman @JonScharfmanLINK@TomPelissero thought this was OlaveCarter @ViralC22LINK@TomPelissero Boise State legendGrant Stern  @grantsternLINK@TomPelissero NOOOOOOO. This man never got separation from his defenders, and that's why he was cut. This is a poor signing.Chad Bullock @notoriousCVBLINK@TomPelissero Dolphins lose their #1 and immediately go out and sign a guy. Giants... Standing pat. What a jokeZIG @HOLUPHONOURLINK@TomPelissero Is he a good replacement for tyrek thoughCerdick Wilson Jr. began his NFL journey with the Cowboys in 2018. He spent three seasons with them before signing a three-year deal with the Dolphins in 2022.His contract was later restructured, resulting in him joining the Saints in March 2024. He agreed to a two-year deal with the team worth $5.75 million. So far in six seasons, the wide receiver has played in 83 total games, recording 1,480 yards and 12 touchdowns receiving.Tyreek Hill's agent Drew Rosenhaus shares upate on wide receiver's injuryAfter the game and Hill's surgery, Drew Rosenhaus sat down for an interview with WSVN's main sports anchor, Josh Moser.He discussed the wide receiver's status and said that his surgery was successful. He also revealed that Tyreek Hill is expected to make a comeback next year.&quot;The surgery went well,&quot; Rosenhaus said. &quot;All of the torn ligaments, the injuries, went back into place naturally. There's no nerve damage, there is no blood flow issues or broken bones and his knee cartilage is fine.&quot;&quot;The goal is for him to be ready to play next season. It's only one surgical procedure. There was some concern that it might be more than one surgery. But right now, everything went as well as we could have hoped for. We'll pray for Tyreek to have a speedy recovery. We know he will do a great job this rehab. That goal is to be back to himself at the start of next season.&quot;This season, Tyreek Hill played in four games for the Dolphins. He recorded 265 yards and one touchdown receiving. Only time will tell if McDaniel and his team can make the playoffs without one of their key offensive stars.