  "Boise State legend" "Thought this was Chris Olave": NFL fans react as Tyreek Hill gets replaced by $5,750,000 Saints WR after season-ending injury

“Boise State legend” “Thought this was Chris Olave”: NFL fans react as Tyreek Hill gets replaced by $5,750,000 Saints WR after season-ending injury

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 01, 2025 05:28 GMT
NFL fans react as Tyreek Hill gets replaced by $5,750,000 Saints WR after season-ending injury
NFL fans react as Tyreek Hill gets replaced by $5,750,000 Saints WR after season-ending injury

The Miami Dolphins are making some adjustments to their roster after Tyreek Hill's unfortunate injury. The wide receiver dislocated his knee during their 27-21 victory over the New York Jets on Monday and will miss the entire season. Thus, the team had to bring in a suitable replacement for the rest of the games.

According to a tweet by NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Mike McDaniel and his team are looking to sign veteran WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. He is currently a part of the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. This is his second stint with the team.

"Reunion: The #Dolphins are expected to sign veteran WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. off the #Saints practice squad, per sources. Wilson played two seasons with Miami (2022-23). Now, after Tyreek Hill's season-ending knee injury, Wilson is headed back to Miami."
Trending
Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on Cedrick Wilson Jr. joining the Dolphins for the 2025 season.

Cerdick Wilson Jr. began his NFL journey with the Cowboys in 2018. He spent three seasons with them before signing a three-year deal with the Dolphins in 2022.

His contract was later restructured, resulting in him joining the Saints in March 2024. He agreed to a two-year deal with the team worth $5.75 million. So far in six seasons, the wide receiver has played in 83 total games, recording 1,480 yards and 12 touchdowns receiving.

Tyreek Hill's agent Drew Rosenhaus shares upate on wide receiver's injury

After the game and Hill's surgery, Drew Rosenhaus sat down for an interview with WSVN's main sports anchor, Josh Moser.

He discussed the wide receiver's status and said that his surgery was successful. He also revealed that Tyreek Hill is expected to make a comeback next year.

"The surgery went well," Rosenhaus said. "All of the torn ligaments, the injuries, went back into place naturally. There's no nerve damage, there is no blood flow issues or broken bones and his knee cartilage is fine."
"The goal is for him to be ready to play next season. It's only one surgical procedure. There was some concern that it might be more than one surgery. But right now, everything went as well as we could have hoped for. We'll pray for Tyreek to have a speedy recovery. We know he will do a great job this rehab. That goal is to be back to himself at the start of next season."
This season, Tyreek Hill played in four games for the Dolphins. He recorded 265 yards and one touchdown receiving. Only time will tell if McDaniel and his team can make the playoffs without one of their key offensive stars.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

More from Sportskeeda
