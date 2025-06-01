“52 people had the same answer” - Bomani Jones shares Stefon Diggs locker room “do not date my sister” story from Vikings days

Stefon Diggs has been attracting much attention and controversy lately. First, there is his alleged relationship with rapper Cardi B. And over the Memorial Day weekend, a video emerged of the two and a few other women partying on a boat with some unknown pink substance.

Ad

That has led Bomani Jones to recall an old locker room story from when the multiple-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler was a Minnesota Viking. He told former cornerback Domonique Foxworth on his podcast The Right Time on Friday [00:20 to begin]:

"They like to go in the locker room and ask questions. Something about ‘who's the guy on the team most likely…’ The only question that I have seen circulated around was, 'Who is the man on your team that you would not let date your sister?' And apparently 52 people had the same answer... Stefon Diggs."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He continued:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I don't know if all 52 had that answer... but it wasn't simply that people had the answer. It was how litle they had to think about this fact."

Ad

Stefon Diggs sends message days after boat party controversy

Meanwhile, Stefon Diggs ended his silence on Saturday by sidestepping the issue of the boat party. He wrote on Instagram:

"To the month of May, I appreciate you none the less… gotta stay focused 🤞🏾"

Ad

Should he continue skipping OTAs, though, it will not be the first time. He did so with the Buffalo Bills in 2023 amidst rumors of a spat with Josh Allen, and again with the Houston Texans in 2024.

However, this absence may have occurred at the insistence of his new head coach Mike Vrabel, who understandably wants to steer clear of any involvement. Speaking on 98.5 The Hub recently, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said:

Ad

"My guess would be the reason he wasn't at practice, this is purely a guess, my guess would be the reason he wasn't at practice the other day might be because Mike told him to stay away. Maybe, they're sorting through everything now."

He also insinuated that releasing Diggs from/despite his three-year, $23-million contract would not be out of the question:

Ad

"I sort of think all things are on the table. I think, it's really to me at least, going to boil down to what Stef told Vrabel and how believable it was."

Expand Tweet

Patriots OTAs will resume on June 2 and end three days later on June 5. Mandatory minicamp is on June 9-11.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

When do NFL tickets go on sale for 2025 season? All you need to know