Former US President Donald Trump could be heading to jail, and sports analyst Bomani Jones couldn't figure out why he would set himself up like that.

Trump revealed that the Justice Department charged him after investigators found boxes of classified documents in his home at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. He has been charged with 31 counts of violating a part of the Espionage Act that prohibits retaining information about national defense willfully. The information is defined as:

“Any document, writing, code book, signal book, sketch, photograph, photographic negative, blueprint, plan, map, model, instrument, appliance, or note relating to the national defense, or information relating to the national defense which information the possessor has reason to believe could be used to the injury of the United States or to the advantage of any foreign nation.”

Jon Cooper @joncoopertweets BREAKING: Donald Trump has just been ARRAIGNED in Miami and has been OFFICIALLY charged with 37 felony counts relating to his mishandling of classified documents.



Trump has also been indicted on six other charges: three counts of withholding or concealing documents in a federal investigation, two counts of false statement, and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice. If convicted on all charges, Trump's prison sentence could be as long as a century.

Bomani Jones dumbfounded by Donald Trump's classified document hoarding

Former US President Donald Trump at a LIV Golf Invitational

In the latest episode of Right Time with Bomani Jones, the host addressed Donald Trump's indictment. He said:

"I ain't getting into the politics and all that. Anyway, I will say this. It appears that man just kept that stuff because he could. To occasionally show it to people because he had it. Like, 'I got something cool. You want to see it?' That seems to be the whole point of him having it. And they are saying that the stuff was in bathrooms. What's that? Is he a hoarder? Did we not just know it? The whole thing that gets me is why in the world would you want to do this? I just can't figure it out."

Bomani Jones then revealed that when he was laid off from a radio job, he took home some memorabilia and promotional t-shirts but never thought of taking classified documents.

In a new interview with Bret Baier on Fox, Trump says the National Archives should have begged him for the documents back: "The only way NARA could ever get this stuff, this back, would be 'please, please, please could we get… Trump just does not know when to keep his mouth shut.In a new interview with Bret Baier on Fox, Trump says the National Archives should have begged him for the documents back: "The only way NARA could ever get this stuff, this back, would be 'please, please, please could we get… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Trump just does not know when to keep his mouth shut.In a new interview with Bret Baier on Fox, Trump says the National Archives should have begged him for the documents back: "The only way NARA could ever get this stuff, this back, would be 'please, please, please could we get… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/NKAcGUAJ7Q

In an interview with Fox News, Trump admitted that he held onto the classified documents and suggested that the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) should request he return them:

"The only way NARA could ever get this stuff, this back, would be 'please, please, please could we get them back.'"

It's unclear when a ruling on the charges will be announced.

