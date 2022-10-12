"Michael Jordan manifested it" - Bones star David Boreanaz hints at what has been Aaron Rodgers' biggest takeaway from Ayahuasca trip

TV actor David Boreanaz has given his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers' comments after the loss to the New York Giants. Rodgers was responding to Jaire Alexander's comments, where the latter said that he isn't worried about the loss to the Giants, but he would be worried if they lost to the New York Jets.

Rodgers was on The Pat McAfee Show and said that he talked to his star corner and said that he doesn't want to manifest that type of energy. Boreanaz, who was a guest on The Rich Eisen Show, said that all professional athletes manifest what they want and also said that he can understand Rodgers' mentality.

“Michael Jordan hit the court man, he manifested it. He was so present in the moment, which was why he was such a great athlete and basketball player. You can see it in their eyes, when athletes go and that some athletes go and do this. PGA golfers do this. They want to line their matrix, because you do see the matrix and the lines, which is fantastic. It's amazing. Yes."

Boreanaz added:

"So you can adjust that a lot of NASCAR drivers do it. You know, big fortune 500. Guys do it. I mean, it is quite an extraordinary experience. I keep saying that, because it's really hard to explain, but I can understand Rodgers’ mentality to it is like, 'Okay, you lost the game. So what are we going to do as sports people?' We love to talk about it and show the mistakes and see all that and they learn from them, and they grow from that. But they're there in the now and they'll worry about that next week.”

So like most elite athletes, Aaron Rodgers has the kind of mentality to manifest good things and doesn't want bad energy in the team.

Aaron Rodgers and Packers off to uneven start

Aaron Rodgers in action

Losing Davante Adams was always going to leave a huge hole in Green Bay's offense. A period of adjustment and up-and-down performances were surely expected to follow, and they have.

Sitting at 3-2 and in second place in the NFC North, the Packers have had some teething problems on offense and that was again on show against the Giants.

Leading 20-10 at half-time, Green Bay stumbled in the second half, being outscored by New York 17-2. The running game was okay, and veteran Randall Cobb had a superb day, catching seven balls for 99 yards, but it still wasn't enough.

Green Bay take on the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on Sunday and given Jaire Alexander's comments, the Packers, Aaron Rodgers included, would not want to lose this one.

