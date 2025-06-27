  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Boom or bust was great for Jerry Jones in oil business": Colin Cowherd skeptical of Micah Parsons' impending "historic contract"

"Boom or bust was great for Jerry Jones in oil business": Colin Cowherd skeptical of Micah Parsons' impending "historic contract"

By Orlando Silva
Published Jun 27, 2025 21:50 GMT
&quot;Boom or bust was great for Jerry Jones in oil business&quot;: Colin Cowherd skeptical of Micah Parsons
"Boom or bust was great for Jerry Jones in oil business": Colin Cowherd skeptical of Micah Parsons' impending "historic contract" (image credit: IMAGN)

Colin Cowherd cast doubt on Micah Parsons' pending contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. The linebacker has become one of the most dangerous defenders in the league, tallying 256 tackles, 52.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, four fumbles recovered for 36 yards and nine passes defended in four years with the "Lone Star."

Ad

As he awaits a new deal, Cowherd pointed out that Parsons has collected some of his numbers against weak teams, either in the NFC East division or the non-competitive ones around the conference.

"Micah Parsons is reportedly going to sign a historic contract in the coming weeks, once again," Cowherd said on Friday's edition of The Herd. "And I like Micah Parsons, there are and but he is a bit of a splash player, and he was in college. He'll make highlight plays. He'll beat really bad corners. I mean, he's got 52 and a half sacks in his career. 10 and a half are against Washington.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I think five and a half are against Carolina. Four and a half are against the Giants. He's got a big chunk of his sacks on three awful teams. ... Micah Parsons, even in college, he was a splash player. If you go and you're totally honest about this, boom or bust was great for Jerry Jones in the oil business, it's not great for pass rushers. I need boom all the time.
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Cowherd added that players like Myles Garrett and Jared Verse always make explosive plays. He noted that Parsons is a no-show during the postseason, noting his lone sack and zero forced fumbles in four playoff games.

Ad

Kevin Durant recruits Micah Parsons to the Commanders at Fanatics Fest

Kevin Durant thinks differently from Colin Cowherd, as he wants to see Micah Parsons defending his favorite NFL team. That looks like a difficult job right now, as Parsons plays for the Washington Commanders' archrivals.

Even so, Durant didn't miss the chance to tell Kay Adams at Fanatics Fest on Sunday that he wanted Parsons to join the capital team.

Ad
"I think he'll be a Commanders at some point in his career," Durant said. "I would say two years from now."
"I don't even rock with Dan Quinn, you know?" a hesitant Parsons replied.

Parsons then changed the subject to the then-fresh Kevin Durant trade to the Houston Rockets.

"I know, I know. He knew I was finna come and support. He's my dog," Parsons added.

The Cowboys could lose Parsons if he gets tired of waiting for a new deal.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications