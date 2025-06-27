"Boom or bust was great for Jerry Jones in oil business": Colin Cowherd skeptical of Micah Parsons' impending "historic contract"

Colin Cowherd cast doubt on Micah Parsons' pending contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. The linebacker has become one of the most dangerous defenders in the league, tallying 256 tackles, 52.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, four fumbles recovered for 36 yards and nine passes defended in four years with the "Lone Star."

As he awaits a new deal, Cowherd pointed out that Parsons has collected some of his numbers against weak teams, either in the NFC East division or the non-competitive ones around the conference.

"Micah Parsons is reportedly going to sign a historic contract in the coming weeks, once again," Cowherd said on Friday's edition of The Herd. "And I like Micah Parsons, there are and but he is a bit of a splash player, and he was in college. He'll make highlight plays. He'll beat really bad corners. I mean, he's got 52 and a half sacks in his career. 10 and a half are against Washington.

"I think five and a half are against Carolina. Four and a half are against the Giants. He's got a big chunk of his sacks on three awful teams. ... Micah Parsons, even in college, he was a splash player. If you go and you're totally honest about this, boom or bust was great for Jerry Jones in the oil business, it's not great for pass rushers. I need boom all the time.

Cowherd added that players like Myles Garrett and Jared Verse always make explosive plays. He noted that Parsons is a no-show during the postseason, noting his lone sack and zero forced fumbles in four playoff games.

Kevin Durant recruits Micah Parsons to the Commanders at Fanatics Fest

Kevin Durant thinks differently from Colin Cowherd, as he wants to see Micah Parsons defending his favorite NFL team. That looks like a difficult job right now, as Parsons plays for the Washington Commanders' archrivals.

Even so, Durant didn't miss the chance to tell Kay Adams at Fanatics Fest on Sunday that he wanted Parsons to join the capital team.

"I think he'll be a Commanders at some point in his career," Durant said. "I would say two years from now."

"I don't even rock with Dan Quinn, you know?" a hesitant Parsons replied.

Parsons then changed the subject to the then-fresh Kevin Durant trade to the Houston Rockets.

"I know, I know. He knew I was finna come and support. He's my dog," Parsons added.

The Cowboys could lose Parsons if he gets tired of waiting for a new deal.

