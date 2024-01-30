"Boss girl s**t": Simone Biles throws weight behind Kristin Juszczyk's NFL merchandise licensing move

Kristin Juszczyk has become the talk of the town after agreeing to an official licensing deal with the NFL for her custom clothing designs. Her groundbreaking contract means that she is now authorized to blend any of the league's team logos into her merchandise.

After securing the deal, Juszczyk received praise from several high-profile sports stars. This includes iconic American gymnast Simone Biles, who jumped on the bandwagon to congratulate her.

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist took to her Instagram story to react to a post confirming Juszczyk's NFL collaboration. Biles wrote:

"whew boss girl s**t @kristinjuszczyk"

Biles, who has previously worn outfits designed by Juszczyk, also added:

"so happy for you! can't wait to see what you create next"

Kristin, who is the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, has been grabbing headlines of late. She has styled some of the biggest names associated with the NFL in recent months, including 12-time Grammy award winner Taylor Swift.

Swift donned a customized jersey puffer coat designed by Juszczyk when she was seen at Arrowhead Stadium earlier this month to attend the Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins wild-card game.

The outfit had her boyfriend Travis Kelce's name and number stylishly printed on the back and front.

As per reports, Kristin has also designed customized jackets for actor Taylor Lautner, and Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs' superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

However, it's safe to say that Kristin Juszczyk will be supporting her husband Kyle when the Chiefs lock horns 49ers at the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11.

When did Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk get married?

Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk reportedly met in Maryland in 2014. At the time, the fullback was playing for the Baltimore Ravens and the fashion designer was attending Towson University.

They hit it off and soon began dating. Kyle and Kristin got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot at a special ceremony in upstate New York on July 6, 2019.