Travis Hunter was the most dominant player of the 2024 college season, excelling on both offense (92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns) and defense (21 tackles, four interceptions, and eleven pass breakups). But at least one person doubts his two-way abilities will translate to the NFL.

Speaking Wednesday on Boston-based WEEI 93.7 FM's The Greg Hill Show, Chris Scheim said:

"I also think the thing with Travis Hunter is, like, I don't think he can play both ways in the NFL. So he's not a top five pick. The reason Travis Hunter was so valuable in college because he plays both sides of the football. I don't think he will."

He then pointed to the Colorado Buffaloes' 28-31 loss against the Kansas State Wildcats, where the dual WR/CB was limited to three catches for 26 yards and two tackles (one solo):

Meanwhile, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah discussed on Pat McAfee's eponymous show how Mike Vrabel would use Hunter if he ever went No. 4 overall to the New England Patriots:

"I do think it's easier to major in defense and minor on offense, but looking (at) where they are at receiver right now, I think I would say, 'Look, you're full-time offense, and we'll find some spots for you whether it's some third downs, different packages and we'll sprinkle you in on defense.'"

ESPN analysts have differing opinions on which position Travis Hunter should prioritize

Speaking on ESPN, former players Louis Riddick and Harry Douglas were asked on GET UP where Travis Hunter would excel. The former leaned towards cornerback, given his experience:

Riddick: “I think he’s an instant corner. He’s an instant Pro Bowler at corner. I do believe that... There’s an instant return on investment if you put him on the defensive side. Immediately.”

The latter leaned towards wide receiver but also opined that if he were a coach, then the Heisman winner would begin his career on defense. He explained:

“Let me tell you why my brother doesn’t play football. He said, ‘You mean you got to run 40 yards down the field, run back without getting the ball, run 60 yards down the field, come back?'”

The 2025 Draft will be held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay from April 24 to 26. ESPN will extensively cover the event.

