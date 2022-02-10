"I'm at JV freshman backup QB level"- Tom Brady doesn't rate his parenting skills too highly 

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons that saw him accomplish just about everything. He now enters a new chapter in his life and one that he doesn't think he is good at right now.

Father time was always going to be pulling on his heart strings and now that he is no longer in the NFL, he gets to spend so much needed time with his family.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion recently interacted with a Twitter user who wrote:

"How do I tell my kid I'm no longer the Tom Brady of Parenting now that @TomBrady is the Tom Brady of Parenting?"

Brady replied to the parent by saying they're "safe" and that he is still working on his child-rearing skills.

"Nope you’re safe. I’m parenting at a JV freshman backup quarterback level. Working on it though," Brady wrote.

Tom Brady now has a post-football family life to focus on

Tom Brady with his family following Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

Having spent 22 years of his life in the NFL, the former Patriot and Buccaneer is now embarking on a different journey and one that was one of the reasons he retired, to be a family man.

Having spent so much time and energy into becoming an NFL quarterback, his family took a back seat but now that the three-time MVP is no longer playing, this allows to catch up on everything that he has missed.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate At age 44, Tom Brady finished with the most passing yards and most passing TDs in the NFL.



This is what he said in October -- and looking back at it now, he really meant it. "I could literally play until I'm 50 or 55. My physical body won’t be the problem."



Came down to family. At age 44, Tom Brady finished with the most passing yards and most passing TDs in the NFL.This is what he said in October -- and looking back at it now, he really meant it. "I could literally play until I'm 50 or 55. My physical body won’t be the problem."Came down to family. https://t.co/4jdNLx7ILY

Some NFL fans do not understand why the seven-time Super Bowl champion retired given that he was still in MVP form. The NFL legend led the league in touchdowns (43) and passing yards (5,316) and is one of the favorites for the MVP award along with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

However, there are more important things than football and the pull of spending more time with his wife and children proved to be too strong for Brady. While he did not shut the door on a return to the NFL when speaking with Jim Gray on the "Let's Go!" podcast, which he co-hosts, the retired field general did say he feels "very good" about his decision.

Ryan Hannable @RyanHannable Q: Would you ever play again?



Tom Brady on Let's Go! podcast: "I'm just gonna take things as they come. I think that's the best way to put it and I don't think anything, you know, you never say never. At the same time I know that I'm very, I feel very good about my decision." Q: Would you ever play again?Tom Brady on Let's Go! podcast: "I'm just gonna take things as they come. I think that's the best way to put it and I don't think anything, you know, you never say never. At the same time I know that I'm very, I feel very good about my decision."

Also Read Article Continues below

Tom Brady's wife Gisele and their children have not had their husband or father around much during the NFL season over the years, but now comes the chance for all of them to reconnect as a family. Brady's biggest challenge now will be learning how to marshall his household.

Edited by David Nyland