"God rest his soul" - Tom Brady pays final tribute to late Kobe Bryant amid NFL retirement talks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was reflective after losing in the Divisional Round to the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 30-27 at home.

In a recent episode of the Let’s Go podcast, the three-time NFL MVP talked about late Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant and how grateful he is to be still playing:

“We never know what’s going to happen in the future, we really don’t,” the Bucs quarterback said. “I mean, Kobe Bryant, a friend of ours, God rest his soul. You think you’re going to live forever, we’re not. We think we’re going to play forever, we’re not.

"What can we do? We can enjoy the moments that we have. As difficult as it was to lose the game (Sunday), I was glad I played in it, and I was glad I was a part of it.”

ESPN @espn



Tom Brady referenced Kobe when thinking about his future and life after football

Bryant died at the age of 41 in January 2020 in a tragic helicopter crash along with eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant.

Afry @_carnifex_15_



Still doesn't feel real. We all miss you Bean!



2 years ago we lost the Great Kobe Bryant.

He played his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers and is the franchise’s all-time leader in points (33,643), minutes played (48,637), and steals (1,944). The Black Mamba won five NBA titles and was an 18-time All-Star and a 15-time All-NBA.

He was honored at last season’s Super Bowl with a moment of silence. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers stood at the 24-yard line in remembrance of Bryant, who wore No. 24 with the Lakers.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



The Chiefs and 49ers are lined up at the 24-yard line in honor of Kobe Bryant

44-year-old Tom Brady played in his 22nd season in the NFL this year, his second with Tampa Bay.

He led the league with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns and finished second in quarterback rating (68.1) and seventh in passer rating (102.1).

With rumors of TB12 possibly retiring this offseason, his career is more than Hall of Fame worthy.

Tom Brady and his NFL Career

Quarterback Tom Brady at Super Bowl LV

TB12 was a sixth-round pick in the 2000 NFL Draft for the New England Patriots from the University of Michigan. After playing in just one game in his rookie season, he started 14 games in the 2001 season.

Brady won the Super Bowl that year, defeating the St. Louis Rams by a score of 20-17.

In his 20 years with New England, Brady is the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards (74,571), touchdowns (541) and postseason passing yards (11,388). He had a playoff record of 30-11, including six Super Bowls.

TB12 took his talents to Tampa Bay in the 2020 season.

🅿️at McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



Tom Brady talked A LOT abaht the possibility of retirement on Let's Go

Brady led the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl in team history in his first season, beating the Chiefs 31-9 at Tampa Bay's home stadium.

Although Brady has played two seasons with Tampa Bay, he is already the leader in career passing yards (1,661) in the playoffs and touchdown passes (13).

Overall, TB12 has 83 touchdown passes with Tampa Bay, second to current New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (121). He is seventh in passing yards with 9,949 yards.

He has a playoff record of 5-1. Should he decide to call it a career, here are some of the records he holds for his position:

Passing yards (84,520)

Touchdowns passes (624)

Games started (318)

Playoff games (47)

Completions (7,263)

Playoff wins (35)

Super Bowls (7)

As Brady eluded in his tribute to Bryant, the late NBA legend could not play the game forever. One of the biggest offseason questions will be whether TB12 will play in his 23rd NFL season. Either way, his career is well supplanted in NFL history.

