Brandon Aiyuk's future is one of the most pressing issues the San Francisco 49ers face in the aftermath of their Super Bowl LVIII defeat.

The All-Pro wide receiver has been one of the team's most important offensive weapons since being drafted 25th overall in 2020. But as he enters the fifth-year option of his contract, there have been rumblings of him potentially leaving via trade or even release.

This is nothing new to his girlfriend Rochelle Searight, and on Thursday, she again shared her grievances:

"Any moves made in his life WE now have lots to figure out since oh, ya know… WE LIVE TOGETHER and share a child. We move as a unit. I am getting a kick out of grown men acting like I leaked top-secret info. This is not the Krabby Patty secret formula baby ain’t nothing a secret."

Insiders expound on Brandon Aiyuk's 49ers situation

Meanwhile, a few league reporters have shared differing thoughts on the San Francisco 49ers-Brandon Aiyuk situation.

On Thursday, The Athletic's Mike Sando visited KNBR's Papa & Lund Podcast and said that the wideout's current performance justified retaining him relative to the defending NFC champions' salary cap:

"I think, shoot, down the stretch, he looked like the guy [who], if you had to pick one, you wouldn't want to get rid of him. I think, in these cap equations, you have to remember this: If the player's playing great, we can find a way to keep him," Sando said.

For reference, Aiyuk had a career-high 1,342 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 75 catches in the regular season. He added 149 and one on nine in the playoffs.

But for Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz, a parting of ways is inevitable. During a chat, he said:

"I’m not convinced at this point San Francisco is going to be able to pay Brandon Aiyuk the type of money that he’s going to command."

This echoes similar statements from ESPN's Dan Graziano, who envisioned the 49ers trading away Aiyuk and finding Deebo Samuel's new backfield partner in the Draft. Potential targets for John Lynch include Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers, assuming he trades up.