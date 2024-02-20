San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is one of the key players the team could lose in the coming weeks. Aiyuk will be an unrestricted free agent and if the 49ers don't sign him to a contract extension soon, he could be on his way out of the bay area.

49ers fans are desperate to get Aiyuk to stay with the team or get any word as to what his decision-making process may be. So, desperate in fact, that fans have flooded the TikTok comment section of his girlfriend, Rochelle Searight's, page.

As seen below, the TikTok videos that have garnered the comments don't have anything to do with Aiyuk of the NFL. Searight is a content creator and adds content on a regular basis, so fans apparently thought she would see all of these comments and pass them on to the wide receiver.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One fan left a comment on Rochelle Searight's video that they will pay Brandon Aiyuk $100 if he re-signs with the San Francisco 49ers. Others expressed their gratitude for Aiyuk and the difference he has made in the 49ers' offense.

Below are the comments from fans about the wide receiver's impending free agency:

San Francisco 49ers fans have flooded Aiyuk's girlfriend Rochelle's TikTok account with comments.

49ers GM John Lynch comments on Brandon Aiyuk's status

The San Francisco 49ers aren't expected to use the fifth-year option on wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. If that is the case, he will become an unrestricted free agent and open to sign elsewhere.

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch was recently asked by reporters if signing the wide receiver was one of the team's priorities this offseason.

"You have to prioritize all these things. You know Brandon's entering his fifth-year option, Brandon's been a fantastic player for us.

"But of course, you want a guy like Brandon Aiyuk to be a part of you going forward."

Expand Tweet

While Lynch is interested in retaining Aiyuk for the long term, it appears the financial aspects of making that happen are difficult. Aiyuk had 75 receptions for 1,342 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2023. He also had a key touchdown in the NFC title game that led the 49ers to a comeback win over the Detroit Lions.