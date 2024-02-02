Brandon Aiyuk's girlfriend Rochelle Searight silences haters judging 49ers stars and their 'basic' partners

Rochelle Searight, the girlfriend of San Francisco 49ers star wideout Brandon Aiyuk, is one of the many popular WAGs connected to the team. San Francisco is getting ready to play in the Super Bowl this month against the Chiefs, and all aspects are under the spotlight.

Celebrity news outlet The Shade Room shared a video on its Instagram page with some WAGs discussing heading to Las Vegas. However, some fans took to the post's comment section as they called the WAGs "basic" and "annoying."

Searight took to her TikTok to call out the hate she and fellow 49ers WAGs got in that comment section:

“I just got to say I think y’all brains are a little messed up. I’m talking to the people that are like so rude about NFL players dating ‘regular women’ because nothing about us is regular, I’ll tell you that right now. None of y’all probably seen us in person but there ain’t nothing about us regular.

“Before the era of TikTok, you were only seeing the NFL-celebrity duos that were getting thrown into the media because they were the only good-looking couples. And then you would only see those couples. I’m still a little bit baffled because me and my man, we’ve been looking good together.”

Searight concluded:

“Don’t make me pop out with some pictures. But all I know is the media has y’all fooled. Y’all have been fooled. A majority of NFL players do not date only actresses and models.”

Per The Sun, Rochelle Searight and Brandon Aiyuk have been together since they were teenagers and have a son together, Braylon. She is currently in cosmetology school and has a solid following on social media. Searight has over 17,000 followers on Instagram and close to 270,000 on TikTok.

Who are some of the other 49ers WAGs besides Searight?

The San Francisco 49ers have some of the more recognizable WAGs in the NFL. High on that list is Kristin Juszczyk, wife of fullback Kyle Juszczyk. She gained fame on social media for custom-designed NFL outfits worn by Taylor Swift and Simone Biles.

Juszczyk and the NFL reached a deal to have her fashioned licensed. Olivia Culpo is the fiancée of 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey, who has a massive following on social media, including over five million on Instagram. Claire Kittle, wife of tight end George Kittle, has more than 200K followers on Instagram.