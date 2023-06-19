Brandon Aiyuk's girfriend, Rochelle, has jumped on the TikTok trend of people putting up red flags that turn them off from relationships and other things. Taking to the social media platform, she posted a short 10-second clip of what her turnoffs are.

Without speaking a word and as music played, she let the list of turnoffs do the talking while staring at the camera. Her first red flag is when the person is always online. Meaning, she doesn't want to talk to the top of someone's head while the person scrolls or posts on social media.

Her second red flag was "no sense of direction," meaning that she doesn't want someone stuck between a rock and a hard place or running from one thing to another. She indicated that she wanted someone with a clear-cut purpose. The third red flag is pretty self-explanatory. If you don't have a job, you have a red flag in her eyes.

Fans ubiquitously agreed with Rochelle, posting messages of solidarity or laughing emojis. Here's a look at what fans posted in response:

"She doesn't need a job. Her husband is an NFL player," one commenter said as well.

How long does Brandon Aiyuk have a job for?

Of course, the NFL is not a long career. In fact, it is one of the shortest successful careers one could have. The 49ers wide receiver may only be 25 years old, but he could be anywhere from a third to halfway through his career. That said, no complete career is guaranteed in the league.

With injuries and apathy being a real thing, hordes of players call it quits long before they reach 30. Once that happens, those players fall right into the bucket laid out in Rochelle's TikTok. How close is Aiyuk to falling into that quandary?

Luckily for Aiyuk, he's set himself up almost perfectly to have a long career in the league. In 2020, he earned 748 yards. In 2021, he earned 826 yards. In 2022, he earned 1,015 yards. Put simply, he's been trending up since the beginning and appears to be hitting top speed right as his contract negotiation window begins.

The 49ers have already snatched up his fifth-year option, pretty much guaranteeing at least one windfall in 2024 to the tune of about $14 million. However, the move usually remains temporary as teams begin to work on extending their stars. Meaning, the next big news about the wide receiver could easily be a long-term deal.

