Brandon Aiyuk's wife Rochelle expresses excitement with 2-word message before 49ers' 30-9 loss to Broncos

Levi’s Stadium welcomed a familiar face on Sunday as Rochelle Searight, the wife of San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, was in attendance. She also posted a short message from the stands.Searight, who has built an online following of more than 257,000 on TikTok, shared an Instagram story featuring herself with a friend at the stadium.“So back,” Searight wrote.Brandon Aiyuk's wife Rochelle ig story (image credit: instagram/itssrochellee)The post came hours before the 49ers opened their preseason with a 30-9 home defeat to the Denver Broncos.For Searight, the appearance marked her first time at a game since the offseason. Her husband, entering his sixth NFL season, is still working his way back from knee injuries that ended his 2024 campaign.Aiyuk tore his ACL and MCL in Week 7 against Kansas City and remains on the physically unable to perform list.San Francisco general manager John Lynch, speaking on KNBR last week, said he doubted Aiyuk would be ready for the team's Sept. 7 opener in Seattle.Lynch noted that the receiver’s rehab has been encouraging, but emphasized the need for a full recovery before returning to the field. If Aiyuk starts the season on the PUP list, he will miss at least four games under league rules.Brandon Aiyuk's wife previously detailed training camp struggles for NFL familiesNFL: Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers - Source: ImagnRochelle Searight, who works in the beauty industry, has been candid about the challenges NFL families face during training camp.View on TikTokIn a TikTok post in July, Brandon Aiyuk's wife described the abrupt schedule changes and long stretches of separation that come with the job.She also discussed how those pressures vary depending on where players’ families live and whether roster spots are secure.“This is my husband’s sixth year in the NFL,&quot; Searight said. &quot;Every single season has looked different in training camp. But one thing that will never change is the men are in camp for real. They have to report to work, and they have to sleep in their hotel; they have a curfew, and if they leave, they get a huge fine. It’s crazy.“Training camp does last for multiple weeks and the women freak out because, so in my situation, I’m a mother. Now he has to abruptly leave, and (I’m) taking care of my rambunctious four-year-old by myself, who has never slept, and he is off the walls.”On the field, the 49ers struggled to find rhythm against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Backup quarterbacks Tanner Mordecai and Carter Bradley endured a rough night. Turnovers stalled drives and missed opportunities kept San Francisco out of the end zone.