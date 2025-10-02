Brandon Aiyuk's wife shows off abs progress as 49ers star WR deals with knee injury

Brandon Aiyuk tore his ACL and MCL in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season. The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list as he continues to rehabilitate his knee. In the meantime, his wife, Rochelle, is putting in work at the gym. On Wednesday, she shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her abs and joked that it was the first time she saw her workout regimen paying off. &quot;The first morning I woke up w a crumb of abs. Happy October (ghost emoji). Winter arc loading (laughing emoji).&quot;-Rochelle wrote.Brandon Aiyuk's wife, Rochelle's wife showed off her workout progress. (Photo via itssrochellee on Instagram)In the mirror selfie Rochelle shared, a butterfly tattoo on her abdomen is in full display. As for Aiyuk, there currently isn't a timetable for his return to the 49ers as of yet. Brandon Aiyuk's wife, Rochelle, celebrated start of NFL seasonSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver, Brandon Aiyuk signed a lucrative four-year contract extension worth $120 million. Less than two months later the wide receiver injured his knee and has yet to take the field since. Rochelle shared a series of photos on Instagram ,documenting the San Francisco 49ers first home game of the season last month. She wore a white mini shirt that she paired with a button-down white shirt and finished the look with a pink crossbody handbag. In the caption, she celebrated the first season she's a &quot;Mrs.&quot; as the couple tied the knot during the NFL offseason. first season as a MRS. 💍 🥰&quot;-Rochelle captioned the Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRochelle and Brandon Aiyuk got married in April in an outdoor ceremony at the Charles Krug Winery in Napa Valley, California. The couple first began dating in 2018 when they met while the wide receiver was playing college football at Arizona State University. In 2020, the San Francisco 49ers draft Aiyuk in the first-round of the NFL Draft and the couple moved to the Bay area together. The couple announced their engagement in January and then married just a few months later. They have a four-year-old son named Braylon.