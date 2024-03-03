The future of San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk is murky as the team looks to try and sign him to a long-term deal. Over the last couple of weeks, speculation has been rife that Aiyuk and the 49ers could be parting ways.

With Aiyuk coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with the 49ers, he is going to want to get paid handsomely for his efforts as he now enters yet another offseason.

While the 49ers did exercise the fifth-year option for Brandon Aiyuk, which gives him $14.1 million for the 2024 season, that doesn't mean that if the two sides can't agree on a deal a trade can't happen.

Now, per ESPN's Dan Graziano, Aiyuk is a viable trade candidate if a long-term deal can't be agreed. This has led to reactions online, with one fan saying the 49ers are falling apart.

"Niners are falling apart."

Other fans gave their thoughts on Aiyuk possibly being up for trade this offseason.

So the situation with Aiyuk is uncertain despite him officially being under contract for the 2024 season. A team could trade for him, and given his talents, he will draw a long list of suitors.

Where could Brandon Aiyuk land if long-term deal can't be reached?

NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers

There could be several suitors for Aiyuk's services, but that will be determined by whether he wants top-of-the-market money or if he wants to win a Super Bowl.

If it is a ring he wants, then Aiyuk could easily ask for less money and attempt to get to a team like the Kansas City Chiefs or the Baltimore Ravens, as it is highly unlikely that the 49ers would trade him in the conference.

But if it is money that Brandon Aiyuk wants, and given that he is yet to have a big payday, then the market would be wide open.

Teams with cap space like the New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts all have needs at the receiver position and could conceivably pay Brandon Aiyuk fairly for his services.

There is still a long way to go in these discussions, but Aiyuk's future appears uncertain. With the free agency window opening soon, the clock is ticking for the 49ers to get a long-term deal done.