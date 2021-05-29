Inspired by Tim Tebow, Brandon Jacobs eyes NFL return at defensive end 

Two-time Super Bowl-winning running back Brandon Jacobs wants to return to the NFL. But like Tim Tebow, Jacobs is interested in switching his position from running back to defensive end.

The soon-to-be 39-year-old announced on Twitter on Thursday that after Tim Tebow's recent return to the NFL, he too wanted to make a comeback. He too was also interested in making a position change.

Well since Tebow came back after being off a good bit, I am announcing today that I to will comeback. I will play defensive end for whatever team gives me a chance!!! — Brandon Jacobs (@BrandonJacobs27) May 27, 2021

Brandon Jacobs eyes return to NFL as a defensive end

Brandon Jacobs continued tweeting throughout the day that this wasn't a practical joke. He wanted a chance and even said that if he gave it everything he had, and it didn't work out then he would understand that and walk away.

He even took a jab at Tim Tebow, insisting that he is in better shape than the current Jaguars' tight end.

I am really serious about coming back as a defensive end. I can still run, I am strong and there’s no way Tim Tebow is a better athlete than I am. I just need a shot that’s it!! If I can’t cut it I’ll take it like a man. Just give me one chance that’s all!! — Brandon Jacobs (@BrandonJacobs27) May 27, 2021

Brandon Jacobs' career

Will there be a team in the National Football League that gives Brandon Jacobs an opportunity at his newfound position? Well, that remains to be seen. But in the prime of his career, Brandon Jacobs was one of the best running backs in the game.

Drafted by the New York Giants in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL draft, Brandon Jacobs won the Super Bowl in 2007 and 2011. Jacobs had two seasons of over 1,000 rushing yards in 2007 and 2008. He was a leader in the New York Giants locker room and an integral part of the offense.

Brandon Jacobs was nicknamed the "Juggernaut" because of his broad size at running back. Defenders were sometimes unable to tackle and bring Jacobs down due to his strength and speed. His ability to break tackles not only helped him be an effective running back but could also help in his new endeavors.

Speed and strength are necessary for a defensive end in the National Football League. But, by the time training camp begins, Brandon Jacobs will have turned 39. While that's not old, facing offenses with players who are in their early 20s might be a challenge.

Brandon Jacobs last played in the NFL during the 2013 season before announcing his retirement in January 2014. Jacobs originally spent seven seasons with the New York Giants before being released. He then spent the 2012 season with the San Francisco Giants before returning to the Giants in 2013.