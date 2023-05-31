In the past year, Russell Wilson, the quarterback of the Denver Broncos, has faced significant criticism due to his underwhelming performances on the football field. The franchise invested heavily in him and traded a plethora of assets to acquire him from the Seattle Seahawks, but Wilson failed to meet the high expectations.

However, amidst the criticism, there have been individuals who have come to Wilson's defense, and one of them is Jerry Jeudy, a wide receiver for the Broncos. During a recent appearance on the I AM Athlete podcast, Jeudy discussed his quarterback with Brandon Marshall.

Notably, Marshall also stood up for Wilson, providing an analysis of why the veteran quarterback received so much negative attention during the previous season. In fact, Marshall even went as far as to predict that Russell Wilson would achieve billionaire status and be regarded as a Hall of Famer in the future.

Here's what Brandon Marshall said:

"It does matter if you don't ball on the field right... I feel like that's why you know that's that came up for Russ, where he, you know social media to um just who Russ is.

"Russell's a mogul, like people don't understand like, Russ will be a billionaire and and he's going to be a Hall of Famer as a football player. He's going to do both, but last year y'all trade for him high expectations and everything implodes..."

Russell Wilson has undoubtedly established himself as an iconic figure both on and off the football field. As one of the most popular NFL players globally, he possesses a brand that ensures his continued success even after his football career comes to an end.

While it remains uncertain whether Wilson will ultimately attain billionaire status, the groundwork has been impeccably set. His widespread popularity, business ventures, and marketability suggest the potential for significant financial success in the future. Only time will tell, but the possibilities are promising.

Russell Wilson's Net Worth 2023:

Russell Wilson: Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Wilson is currently worth $165 Million. He has various business ventures, and once he's done playing football, everyone expects him to be much more active in that space.

Last year, after he was traded, the former Seahawks quarterback signed a five-year $242.5 million contract extension with the Denver Broncos.

Now that Sean Payton is the new head coach of the Broncos, pressure will be on Russell Wilson to play well, or some tough decisions could be made next year.

