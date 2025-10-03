Braxton Berrios drops 2-word reaction as GF Alix Earle shows off her Marilyn Monroe-inspired all-pink look for 'DWTS'

As Braxton Berrios trains for the Houston Texans' upcoming Week 5 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, his girlfriend, Alix Earle, has been busy prepping for Week 4 of &quot;Dancing with the Stars.&quot; The Sports Illustrated model successfully survived the Week 3 vote-outs and shared a glimpse of her dance performance on Thursday.Earle shared an Instagram post in which she recapped her core memories from the dance floor during the live recording and preshow practice. For her live performance, Earle went with an all-pink look, which was inspired by Marilyn Monroe.The influencer also attached a picture of Monroe on the last side of her post, giving a good look at the outfit that inspired her overall look. Earle's Instagram post received multiple reactions in the comment section, including one from Braxton Berrios.Cheering for his girlfriend, the Texans wide receiver wrote:&quot;Let’s go!!&quot;Braxton Berrios reacts to GF Alix Earle's Marilyn Monroe-inspired look (Image Credit: Earle/IG)Apart from the pictures, Earle included a brief message in the caption, in which she expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of &quot;DWTS.&quot;&quot;Can’t believe we’re already prepping for week 4 … so so so grateful to get to be here doing something I love surrounded by so many great people. smiling from ear to ear,&quot; Earle wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlix Earle is highly supportive of Braxton Berrios' career and vice versaWhen it comes to their careers, Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios have been highly supportive of each other. Earle previously admitted to being a little selfish when it comes to prioritizing between her relationship with the Texans' wide receiver and her career.Elaborating on her opinion in detail during a Wall Street Journal interview, Earle said:&quot;Braxton and I have been really good about letting each other put ourselves first in our careers. He's not with me for everything, and I'm not with him for everything. I want him to be successful, he wants me to be successful. And I think for that, you have to have a little bit of selfishness.&quot;Before participating in &quot;Dancing with the Stars,&quot; Alix Earle celebrated her cameo in Adam Sandler's &quot;Happy Gilmore 2&quot; in July. The Sports Illustrated model later thanked the actor's young daughters for facilitating her casting in the film.