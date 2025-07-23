Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle credits Adam Sandler's daughters for ‘huge’ help in winning role in Happy Gilmore 2

Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend, Alix Earle, has achieved another major career milestone recently. The Sports Illustrated model has officially made her Hollywood debut with Adam Sandler’s “Happy Gilmore 2”. Earle was also spotted attending the movie's premiere in New York City on Monday.On Tuesday, PEOPLE released an exclusive interview, sharing how she landed the movie role. According to the influencer, it was Sandler’s daughters, Sadie and Sunny, who suggested her cameo in the sequel to their father. Uncertain who to express her appreciation to, Earle said:&quot;Later in the night, once everyone gets settled, I'm going to be like, 'So which one of you do I owe my life to?' I don't know yet, but they're both so sweet, and I'm a huge fan of them. So I mean, thanks, girls.&quot;Moving forward in the interview, Alix Earle opened up about seeing a future in acting as a career. She has achieved success as a model, entrepreneur and is a well-established social media influencer. Since singing has always been a weak point, she admitted to steering clear of that path.&quot;I always say, I definitely can't sing, so that's not a route I'm going down,” Earle said. “So, if I were to try something, I think it would be acting. And I've had a lot of fun with it, the few things I've done, so I would definitely be open to doing more.&quot;Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend Alix Earle opened up about reason for starting ‘Hot Mess’ podcastAlix Earle has been running a successful podcast called “Hot Mess”. With success from her daily vlogs, it has just been a year since she started working on her podcast. In May, Earle was interviewed by the “Wall Street Journal&quot;.On it, she talked about the actual reason for exploring the podcasting industry.&quot;I just wanted to take a step back and have my audience get to know me a little bit better than they already did,” Earle said. “So I think transitioning into the long form content honestly just helped my audience get to know those personal moments of me a little bit better.&quot;Apart from her Hollywood debut, Alix Earle was listed in the 2025 TIME100 Creators’ list released two weeks ago, alongside famous podcasters and content creators like Joe Rogan, Jay Shetty, and Kai Cenat.