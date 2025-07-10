Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle 'honored' to be in 2025 TIME100 Creators list alongside Joe Rogan, Kai Cenat and Jay Shetty

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend, Alix Earle, made it to TIME's prestige list of the top 100 creators of 2025. The list was released on Wednesday, with Earle appearing in the rankings alongside other social media celebrities like Joe Rogan, Kai Cenat and Jay Shetty.

Earle later shared a screenshot of her feature in TIME's list on her Instagram story, alongside an emotional reaction to this career achievement. Expressing her emotions regarding the feature, Earle wrote:

"So honored to be on the TIME100 Creators List."

Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle 'honored' to be in 2025 TIME100 Creators list (Image Credit: Earle/IG)

Interestingly, Alix Earle's TIME100 feature came with her quick interview with the magazine. Talking to TIME, Earle explained that her success in the content creator space has been "a bit of a snowball effect." Describing the intent behind fans subscribing to her content online, Earle said:

“I always say my content is like a never-ending TV show that you subscribe to for daily updates on my family, my friends, makeup. It’s not just one thing.”

Being a social media influencer, there always remains a risk of getting replaced by a better content creator. However, during an interview with "Wall Street Journal Style," Earle admitted that she hasn't been "scared of losing" her career.

"One of the students asked me if I'm scared of losing my career at any moment because that is, I guess is big, a scary thing with social media. And something that I've tried to plan for in my career is longevity, Earle said. "And every opportunity, everything I do is really about the longevity of my career and not just selling myself out."

Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle admitted to being selfish about career over romance with WR

When it comes to choosing between her relationship with Braxton Berrios and her career, Alix Earle has admitted to being a little selfish about the latter. In another segment of the aforementioned interview with "Wall Street," Earle talked about her "selfishness" towards her career and said:

"He's not with me for everything, and I'm not with him for everything. I want him to be successful, he wants me to be successful. And I think for that, you have to have a little bit of selfishness."

Before getting featured in the TIME100 Creators list, Alix Earle achieved another major career accomplishment when she made her debut at the AMAs as a presenter. Earle's AMAs debut got her praises from her boyfriend Braxton Berrios.

