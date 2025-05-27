Braxton Berrios praises GF Alix Earle's AMAs debut as presenter alongside Kai Cenat

Houston Texans star Braxton Berrios' girlfriend, Alix Earle, attended the American Music Awards on Monday. The SI model took over the stage as an award presenter alongside YouTuber and streamer Kai Cenat.

While preparing for Week 2 of Texans OTAs, Berrios showed support for Earle from home. The wide receiver shared a clip on his IG story featuring the television broadcast of Earle's on-stage appearance at the AMAs. The IG story also featured a two-word message, which read:

"Crushed it!!"

Braxton Berrios praises GF Alix Earle's AMAs debut as presenter (Image Credit: Earle/IG)

Before making her first on-stage appearance at the American Music Awards, Earle was announced to be in the star cast of season 34 of Dancing with the Stars.

Days after DWTS debut, Earle opened up about her "biggest dream" in life. Earle was asked a series of questions in an interview with the Wall Street Journal last Thursday. Earle said it has been her "biggest dream" to start a business dedicated to "making a difference" in society.

Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle revealed 'scary' career question

Alix Earle has been enjoying multiple career milestones lately, whether it was her feature in this year's issue of Sports Illustrated magazine or launching her cocktail brand. Earle was also invited as a guest speaker at one of the events at Harvard Business School, Cambridge.

During the aforementioned interview, Earle recalled one of the "scary" questions she was asked by one of the students at the Ivy League institution. A student asked her if she was "scared of losing" her social media career. Talking about the reply she gave the student, Earle said:

"Something that I've tried to plan for in my career is longevity. And every opportunity, everything I do is really about the longevity of my career and not just selling myself out or selling myself short."

Berrios and Earle are highly focused individuals in their careers. Earle recently talked about picking her career over her love for the Texans wide receiver.

