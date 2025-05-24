Days after announcing DWTS debut, Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle makes surprising revelation about 'biggest dream' of her life

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle was announced as part of the star-cast of the 34th season of "Dancing with the Stars" on Wednesday. Less than a week after the announcement, Earle made a major revelation about the "biggest dream" of her life.

During her exclusive interview with 'Wall Street Journal Style" on Thursday, Earle confessed that she has always wanted to start a "business" with a major focus on "making a difference" in society. Sharing more details about her dream project, Earle said:

"I hope to have a business that's making a difference in some way. Building and creating something of my own is like my biggest dream." [Timestamp: 7:26]

Earle also reflected on her visit to Harvard Business School in Cambridge last month as one of the guests. During the event, Earle had multiple interactions with students, one of whom left the SI model "scared."

One of the students asked Earle if she was "scared of losing" her social media career, considering how constantly evolving the space has been over the years. Earle agreed that it was definitely a "big, scary thing with social media." Earle said:

"And something that I've tried to plan for in my career is longevity. And every opportunity, everything I do is really about the longevity of my career and not just selling myself out or selling myself short." [Timestamp: 3:38]

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle opened up about reason for stepping foot into podcasting

Alix Earle has made a strong foundation for herself in the podcasting sector through her "Hot Mess" podcast. However, the transition from social media to long-form content creation was a strategic move. Sharing the reason behind starting her podcast, Earle said:

"I just wanted to take a step back and have my audience get to know me a little bit better than they already did. So I think transitioning into the long form content honestly just helped my audience get to know those personal moments of me a little bit better." [Timestamp: 4:07]

Just like last year, Earle featured in the 2025 issue of Sports Illustrated magazine. Earle shared a handful of pictures from her SI photoshoot, attracting a three-word compliment from her boyfriend, Braxton Berrios.

