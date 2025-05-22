Alix Earle is officially headed for the Dancing With the Stars spotlight - sparkles, sequins, and all. The TikTok sensation and girlfriend of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios is hitting the dance floor for Season 34.

Earle, 24, shared the exciting news with her 4.3 million Instagram followers, writing,

“AHHH see you this Season on @dancingwiththestars #dwts ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

It didn’t take long for the comments section to explode, with none other than Jaxson Dart’s ex, Lola Sexton, commenting:

“OMG.”

Jaxson Dart's ex Lola Sexton reacts as Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle announces DWTS debut [IG/@alix_earle]

Berrios’ girlfriend isn’t just a pretty face; she’s a University of Miami alum and the wildly popular host of the Hot Mess podcast. With 7.5 million TikTok fans and a devoted following for her beauty and lifestyle content, Alix brings significant star power to the DWTS cast.

Sharing her excitement, Earle said on Good Morning America:

"Oh my gosh, so surreal. I’ve always been a fan of ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ I used to watch it when I was so young with my grandma. She would always say to me, ‘Maybe one day you could be on there.’ I was so in love with dance … I’m ready to challenge myself. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun!"

It looks like her dream just went prime time—ballroom- here she comes!

Alix Earle returns to SI Swimsuit 2025

In February, Alix Earle was featured again in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025. The TikTok queen and NFL WAG heated things once again, posing poolside in Jamaica in a knit bikini with gold straps and accessories.

The 24-year-old influencer shared a behind-the-scenes peek on Instagram Reels, teasing her “secret mission” trip to the Caribbean. American Photographer Yu Tsai captured the sizzling shoot, which features Earle dripping in gold body chains and a choker necklace.

This marks Earle’s second appearance in SI Swimsuit, following her debut in June 2024 as the brand’s first-ever digital cover star. She even strutted down the runway at Miami Swim Week alongside her sisters.

