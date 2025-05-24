"I'm not with him for everything": Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle confesses to being selfish about career over love with WR

Houston Texans star Braxton Berrios and his girlfriend Alix Earle are career-focused individuals. While the wide receiver is dedicated to his NFL career, Earle has been trying different things, from launching her own cocktail brand to starring in the 34th season of "Dancing with the Stars."

Having been together for more than a year, neither Berrios nor Earle has let their relationship come between their careers. In fact, Earle confessed to being more selfish about her career than her romance with the wide receiver during an interview with "Wall Street Journalist Style" on Thursday.

"Braxton and I have been really good about letting each other put ourselves first in our careers," Earle said. "He's not with me for everything, and I'm not with him for everything. I want him to be successful, he wants me to be successful. And I think for that, you have to have a little bit of selfishness."

Alix Earle has a successful social media career, and one of the reasons behind her massive success is her special mindset. During the same interview, Earle revealed how she has always focused on "longevity" in each aspect of her career. The SI model said:

"Something that I've tried to plan for in my career is longevity. And every opportunity, everything I do is really about the longevity of my career and not just selling myself out or selling myself short."

Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle ditched marriage plans to focus on career

With more than a year of dating between Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle, questions have arisen around their marriage plans. However, Earle is in no rush to exchange vows.

During one of the episodes of her "Hot Mess" podcast, Earle confessed to being focused on her career. The SI model said:

"I wouldn't like to be with anyone this seriously at this age. I feel like that's how we kind of see things is like ‘oh I'll spend the rest of my life with you’. There's no rush to get to that point right now. We both have so much going on in our careers."

Even though the couple works in different areas, they have each other's backs in every aspect of life. When the wide receiver was recovering from his knee injury, Earle supported him throughout the rehab phase.

As for Berrios, he was spotted showing his support during the launch of Earle's cocktail brand.

