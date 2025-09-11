  • home icon
  Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle draws candid take on DWTS preparation from partner Val Chmerkovskiy

Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle draws candid take on DWTS preparation from partner Val Chmerkovskiy

By Prasen
Modified Sep 11, 2025 13:30 GMT
Sports: THE ESPYS Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle draws candid take on DWTS preparation from partner Val Chmerkovskiy- Source: Imagn

Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios’s girlfriend, Alix Earle, is all set to debut on Dancing with the Stars Season 34, which premieres Tuesday, September 16. The TikTok star is paired with professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, who recently spoke to Page Six about her progress.

When asked how Earle is doing in rehearsal, and if any TikTok-style moves would be incorporated into her routines, Chmerkovskiy said,

“She's great. She's working very hard. Can you tell us what your first dance is yet? Yeah, but it's going to be a great one. She's already naturally a performer, so I'm just excited to share the stage."
I think one of the reasons she's doing 'Dancing with the Stars' is to do something different. So obviously, she's bringing her TikTok community along for the journey, but I want to teach her proper ballroom dance. I think that's what's exciting for me, is to introduce her fans to the world of ballroom dancing,”
When asked about week one, he also joked that he couldn’t tease anything if he wanted to stay on the show.

Alix Earle shares fear and excitement before DWTS Season 34

Earlier this month, Earle talked with TV Insider about being on the popular dancing show ‘DWTS.’ Berrios' girlfriend shared that she feels nervous yet excited for the show.

“My nerves can definitely get to me at times, and I think forgetting the dance on live television is my biggest fear. But I cannot wait to meet everyone in the DWTS family and all of the other talent on the show. I’ve heard so much about the close connections you build with everyone and can’t wait to be part of it,” Earle said.
Earle also added that she’s worried about making mistakes, and that too in front of millions of viewers, but she is eager to do something new and challenge herself. The 24-year-old will join names like Robert Irwin and Eras Tour dancer Jan Ravnik on the show.

Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

