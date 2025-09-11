Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle draws candid take on DWTS preparation from partner Val Chmerkovskiy

Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios’s girlfriend, Alix Earle, is all set to debut on Dancing with the Stars Season 34, which premieres Tuesday, September 16. The TikTok star is paired with professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, who recently spoke to Page Six about her progress.When asked how Earle is doing in rehearsal, and if any TikTok-style moves would be incorporated into her routines, Chmerkovskiy said,“She's great. She's working very hard. Can you tell us what your first dance is yet? Yeah, but it's going to be a great one. She's already naturally a performer, so I'm just excited to share the stage.&quot;I think one of the reasons she's doing 'Dancing with the Stars' is to do something different. So obviously, she's bringing her TikTok community along for the journey, but I want to teach her proper ballroom dance. I think that's what's exciting for me, is to introduce her fans to the world of ballroom dancing,”When asked about week one, he also joked that he couldn’t tease anything if he wanted to stay on the show.Also read: Braxton Berrios’ GF Alix Earle announces major podcasting milestone 1 week after debunking breakup rumors with Texans WRAlix Earle shares fear and excitement before DWTS Season 34Earlier this month, Earle talked with TV Insider about being on the popular dancing show ‘DWTS.’ Berrios' girlfriend shared that she feels nervous yet excited for the show.“My nerves can definitely get to me at times, and I think forgetting the dance on live television is my biggest fear. But I cannot wait to meet everyone in the DWTS family and all of the other talent on the show. I’ve heard so much about the close connections you build with everyone and can’t wait to be part of it,” Earle said.Earle also added that she’s worried about making mistakes, and that too in front of millions of viewers, but she is eager to do something new and challenge herself. The 24-year-old will join names like Robert Irwin and Eras Tour dancer Jan Ravnik on the show.Also read: Braxton Berrios’ GF Alix Earle drops 2-word reaction to Olivia Dunne’s bathtub photoshoot at Rose Bowl Stadium