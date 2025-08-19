  • home icon
  Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle drops 2-word reaction to Olivia Dunne's bathtub photoshoot at Rose Bowl Stadium

Braxton Berrios’ GF Alix Earle drops 2-word reaction to Olivia Dunne’s bathtub photoshoot at Rose Bowl Stadium

By Prasen
Modified Aug 19, 2025 12:00 GMT
Braxton Berrios&rsquo; GF Alix Earle drops 2-word reaction to Olivia Dunne&rsquo;s bathtub snap from Rose Bowl Stadium
Braxton Berrios’ GF Alix Earle drops 2-word reaction to Olivia Dunne’s bathtub snap from Rose Bowl Stadium [IG/@alix_earle & @livvydunne]

Houston Texans wide receiver’s girlfriend, Alix Earle, reacted to former LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne’s latest IG post. On Monday, Dunne shared pictures inside a bathtub, filled with foam. She captioned her post,

“I can explain….” while tagging Fanatics Sportsbook.

Reacting to Dunne's bold photoshoot was Earle, who dropped a two-word reaction in the comment section:

“I’m intrigued."

Braxton Berrios&rsquo; GF Alix Earle drops 2-word reaction to Olivia Dunne&rsquo;s bathtub snap from Rose Bowl Stadium [IG.@livvydunne]
Braxton Berrios’ GF Alix Earle drops 2-word reaction to Olivia Dunne’s bathtub snap from Rose Bowl Stadium [IG.@livvydunne]

The picture was captured at Rose Bowl Stadium, located in Pasadena, California. Dunne turned the legendary spot into a photoshoot backdrop. The venue is famous for its history and size. It is one of the biggest stadiums in the United States and has hosted Super Bowls, concerts, and several college football games.

The bathtub picture announced the social media influencer’s new deal with Fanatics, a well-known sports company, popular for jerseys, trading cards, and collectibles.

Olivia Dunne and Alix Earle are both Sports Illustrated swimsuit models.

Alix Earle drops Texans' preseason game outfit

On Saturday, Earle was at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, to support Braxton Berrios as the Texans played their second preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. She shared a carousel post on Instagram with the caption,

“worth the wait.”

The post featured moments from the game and a few romantic snaps with the wide receiver. In one of the pictures, the couple posed together while sharing a warm hug. Earle was dressed in a black, fitted t-shirt tucked into a pair of distressed denim shorts, frayed hems, and a Houston Texans cap and red boots. She accessorized the outfit with a silver bracelet and a chain. Have a look:

Earle has been posting frequently ever since the preseason games started. Amid breakup rumors circling the internet, the 26-year-old has stopped the speculations once and for all.

Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Edited by Prasen
bell-icon Manage notifications