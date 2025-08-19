Braxton Berrios’ GF Alix Earle drops 2-word reaction to Olivia Dunne’s bathtub photoshoot at Rose Bowl Stadium

Houston Texans wide receiver’s girlfriend, Alix Earle, reacted to former LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne’s latest IG post. On Monday, Dunne shared pictures inside a bathtub, filled with foam. She captioned her post,“I can explain….” while tagging Fanatics Sportsbook.Reacting to Dunne's bold photoshoot was Earle, who dropped a two-word reaction in the comment section:“I’m intrigued.&quot;Braxton Berrios’ GF Alix Earle drops 2-word reaction to Olivia Dunne’s bathtub snap from Rose Bowl Stadium [IG.@livvydunne]The picture was captured at Rose Bowl Stadium, located in Pasadena, California. Dunne turned the legendary spot into a photoshoot backdrop. The venue is famous for its history and size. It is one of the biggest stadiums in the United States and has hosted Super Bowls, concerts, and several college football games.The bathtub picture announced the social media influencer’s new deal with Fanatics, a well-known sports company, popular for jerseys, trading cards, and collectibles.Olivia Dunne and Alix Earle are both Sports Illustrated swimsuit models.Also read: Olivia Dunne drops 5-word message for Braxton Berrios' GF, Alix Earle, as TikTok influencer posts BTS from Carl's Jr. photoshootAlix Earle drops Texans' preseason game outfitOn Saturday, Earle was at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, to support Braxton Berrios as the Texans played their second preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. She shared a carousel post on Instagram with the caption,“worth the wait.”The post featured moments from the game and a few romantic snaps with the wide receiver. In one of the pictures, the couple posed together while sharing a warm hug. Earle was dressed in a black, fitted t-shirt tucked into a pair of distressed denim shorts, frayed hems, and a Houston Texans cap and red boots. She accessorized the outfit with a silver bracelet and a chain. Have a look: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarle has been posting frequently ever since the preseason games started. Amid breakup rumors circling the internet, the 26-year-old has stopped the speculations once and for all.Also read: Braxton Berrios’ GF fulfills partner duties while visiting WR during Texans’ joint training session with Panthers