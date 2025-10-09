Braxton Berrios’ GF Alix Earle drops 1-word reaction as Angel Reese rocks black swimsuit with wings for Victoria Secret 2025 runway show

WNBA forward Angel Reese will become the first professional athlete to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, as the 23-year-old Chicago Sky player will appear in the 2025 runway on Wednesday in New York City.Reese announced the news on Instagram on Thursday, sharing pictures where she’s wearing a black swimsuit, white feather wings and a pink robe for a photo shoot.“Stepping into a dream: From Angel to a Victoria Secret ANGEL,” she captioned. “I’m finally getting my wings 🪽 I’ll be walking the Victoria’s Secret 2025 runway show for the first time, and it feels like destiny. ✨ Wings on, heels ready…Catch me on the runway💗 @victoriassecret” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlix Earle, girlfriend of Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios, left a one-word comment underneath the post:“Aghhhhhhh ❤️❤️❤️”Alix Earle's comment on @angelreese5's IG postAngel Reese has built a big brand, as she has around 20 endorsement deals, a new Reebok shoe and also appeared on the cover of NBA 2K26’s WNBA edition. She has also teamed up with other female athletes like Sue Bird and Alex Morgan to help grow women’s sports.Alix Earle made a heartfelt post on Braxton Berrios’ birthdayBraxton Berrios celebrated his 30th birthday on Monday, and Alix Earle shared several Instagram pictures of the time they have spent together, captioning the post:“Happy birthday baby @braxtonberrios #30 !!!! ❤️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBerrios and Earle first met at a party in Miami in February 2023. Before confirming their relationship, Earle had referred to him as “NFL Man” in her TikTok videos. They made their first public appearance as a couple in July 2023, and, in November, Earle confirmed they were officially dating during a live podcast recording.Alix Earle has since moved into the wide receiver’s Miami home. However, they are managing a long-distance relationship as Berrios signed a one-year contract with the Houston Texans in March and relocated.Berrios played in Week 3 after missing his first two games of the season due to a hamstring injury. However, he was listed as inactive for the Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens.Also Read: Braxton Berrios drops 2-word message supporting GF Alix Earle in Week 3 of 'Dancing With the Stars'