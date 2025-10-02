Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios and his girlfriend, Alix Earle, are highly supportive of each other's careers. Earle has been exploring her reality TV journey with "Dancing with the Stars" since last month, while Berrios never missed a chance to cheer for the Sports Illustrated model.

On Tuesday night, the third episode of the show's 39th season aired, and Berrios made sure to mark his support for Earle. The wide receiver posted on Instagram story a picture of his TV playing the week 3 episode. The story also featured a two-word message with which Berrios cheered for the social media influencer.

"Let's gooo!," he wrote.

Braxton Berrios drops 2-word message supporting GF Alix Earle in Week 3 of 'Dancing With the Stars' (Image Credit: Berrios/IG)

The DWTS latest season aired last month and had its premiere on Sept. 3, where Alix Earle opened up about Braxton Berrios missing out on her debut performance. Earle's statement came during an interview with PEOPLE, where she said:

"He's stuck in football world right now, so unfortunately, he won't be able to come. Hoping that maybe I can get to Houston for a weekend or so and go support him."

While Berrios missed out on attending a live recording of Earle's dancing debut, he helped the influencer deal with nervousness and insecurity before her performance. Moreover, Earle also received a two-word reaction on her DWTS performance from Olivia Dunne.

Braxton Berrios' GF, Alix Earle, opened up about career milestone in Hollywood before DWTS

Before making it into Dancing with the Stars, Alix Earle made her Hollywood cameo in Happy Gilmore 2, starring Adam Sandler. Interestingly, it was Sandler's daughters who helped the influencer get her role in the movie, which also featured Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

During an interview with PEOPLE later, Earle talked about how Sunny and Sadie Sandler helped with her casting in the movie, thanking them for their contribution:

"Later in the night, once everyone gets settled, I'm going to be like, 'So which one of you do I owe my life to?' I don't know yet, but they're both so sweet, and I'm a huge fan of them. So I mean, thanks, girls."

Apart from her Hollywood debut, Alix Earle achieved another career milestone last month when she made the list of 30 most impactful women alongside celebrities like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber.

