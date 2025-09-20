Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle drops loving reaction to making it into list of '30 most impactful women' alongside Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid

  • home icon
By Shanu Singh
Published Sep 20, 2025 19:50 GMT
2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty
Braxton Berrios' girlfriend, Alix Earle, achieved another major career milestone. On Friday, 'BEAUTYINC' released its list of the top "30 most impactful women" under the age of 30. Earle found herself a place on the list alongside celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid.

To mark the occasion, Earle posted the screenshot of that list on her Instagram story, along with her wholesome reaction on achieving the accomplishment. For the caption, Earle added a puppy eye emoji and a red heart emoji.

Alix Earle drops loving reaction to making it to the list of &#039;30 most impactful women&#039; (Image Credit: @alix_earle/IG)
Earle's reaction came two days after she opened up about Braxton Berrios' emotional support and guidance on the day when she recorded her first performance on "Dancing with the Stars". During an interview with PEOPLE, Earle talked highly of the Texans' wide receiver for helping her take care of the performance pressure.

"He assured me that feeling nervous is a privilege," Earle said. "And it's OK to be outside of your comfort zone. He always says this before every game, it's like, if you're nervous, you're doing something right, and I don't know, getting out of your comfort zone."

Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle reacted to securing an acting role in Happy Gilmore 2

Braxton Berrios' girlfirend Alix Earle surprised fans with her unexpected cameo in "Happy Gilmore 2" starring Adam Sandler. Interestingly, it was Sandler's daughters who had a major hand in getting Earle's casting done for the movie. In an interview with PEOPLE in July, the social media influencer credited the actor's daughters.

"Later in the night, once everyone gets settled, I'm going to be like, 'So which one of you do I owe my life to?' I don't know yet, but they're both so sweet, and I'm a huge fan of them. So I mean, thanks, girls."
In another segment of the interview, Earle shared how she was interested in pursuing an acting career, considering how she doesn't have much talent in areas like singing.

"I always say, I definitely can't sing, so that's not a route I'm going down,” Earle said. “So, if I were to try something, I think it would be acting. And I've had a lot of fun with it, the few things I've done, so I would definitely be open to doing more.

Apart from the recent accomplishment, Earle was "honored" with the prestige of being in the 2025 TIME100 Creators list, alongside celebrities like Jay Shetty, Joe Rogan, and many more.

