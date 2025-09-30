Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle drops 1-word reaction as Justin Bieber's wife Hailey poses in butter yellow lingerie-inspired romper in Paris

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend, Alix Earle, was in awe as supermodel and Rhode founder, Hailey Bieber, shared photos from Paris on Instagram. Bieber wore a yellow lace romper with a lingerie-inspired design, paired with black knee-high boots.Bisou,&quot; Bieber wrote on Monday.Earle dropped a one-word reaction.&quot;OMG,&quot; Earle wrote.Source: (Via Instagram/ @haileybieber)Bieber's look was from Paris Fashion Week when she attended Saint Laurent’s Spring 2026 show on Monday. It was held in a French garden set beneath the Eiffel Tower.Earle previously turned heads at the Miu Miu Fall 2025 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 11, held at the Palais d'Iéna.She wore a blue skirt suit with a coated moto-style jacket and midi skirt with gray leg warmers. Earle completed the look with buckled slingback heels and a white Wander Matelassé handbag. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBerrios' girlfriend is part of season 34 of &quot;Dancing with the Stars,&quot; and Tuesday is a show day for her.Earle pitched to fans to vote for her.&quot;SHOW DAY. Live tn at 8pm EST (voting opens 5pm PST/8pm EST… you can vote 20x...Text ALIX to 21523 up to 10x and online at abc.com up to 10x),&quot; Earle wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe is paired with Val Chmerkovskiy, who is a longtime pro on the show. Together, they started the season with a cha-cha to Britney Spears’ “Circus.&quot;The premiere aired on Sept. 16.Braxton Berrios supports GF Alix Earle as she burns DWTS dance floor in crop top, skirt with Val ChmerkovskiyAlix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy danced to “Mambo No. 5” by Lou Bega on Wednesday on &quot;Dancing with the Stars&quot; season 34. Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios pulled out all the stops for his girlfriend. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBerrios shared on his Instagram Story that she voted for her on Thursday. He posted the automated reply from the show which confirmed his votes.“You voted for Alix! Limit 10 votes/Couple…” the text message read.Source: (Via Instagram/ @braxtonberrios)Berrios used his 10 allowed votes for Earle.