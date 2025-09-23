  • home icon
  Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle shows off toned abs in stylish $3620 Christopher Esber outfit [PICS]

Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle shows off toned abs in stylish $3620 Christopher Esber outfit [PICS]

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 23, 2025 18:37 GMT
EA Sports Presents The Madden Bowl - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle showed off her toned abs in designer dress.- Source: Getty

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle has recently taken on a new endeavor: ballroom dancing. The TikTok star is set to compete in Week 2 of the reality competition show on Tuesday but, the day before she shared a glimpse of her look for an event.

Earle shared her look from a recent "Dancing with the Stars" event that was attended by all of the cast members. Earle joked that she had to take the photos with a timer on her camera. The Christopher Esber black cutout gown showed off her well-toned physique.

"pretend like u can’t tell that these are timer cam photos I took in the bathroom."-Earle captioned the Instagram post.
The TikTok star showed off several different angles of the dress as she posed for photos alongside fellow "Dancing with the Stars" contests Dylan Efron and Elaine Hendrix.

Earle shared photos of her designer dress for a "Dancing with the Stars" event. (Photos via Alix Earle's Instagram)

The black Christopher Esber dress retails for $3620 according to the designer's website.

Alix Earle shared injury update as she heads into the next DWTS performance

Alix Earle's journey on "Dancing with the Stars" has been just as brutal physically as boyfriend Braxton Berrios' football career. She shared one of "Get Ready with Me" video on TikTok on Monday, revealing that her preparation for Week 2 of the show has led to several injuries, including a knee injury that has hindered her walking.

"I have bruises on my collarbones, my toenail came off during practice today. This is like, one big, swollen bruise. It’s so swollen, I don’t think I can walk."-Earle said on TikTok.
Alix Earle, who paired with professional dance Val Chmerkovskiy, danced a cha cha to Britney Spears' hit song "Circus" last week. The couple earned a 13 out of 20 and has them ranked fourth out of 14 couples.

Earle revealed to reporters after the first show that the Houston Texans wide receiver has been very supportive of her dancing journey. She said that he sent her screenshots that showed how many times he voted for her after her first dance.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

