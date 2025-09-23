Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle shows off toned abs in stylish $3620 Christopher Esber outfit [PICS]

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle has recently taken on a new endeavor: ballroom dancing. The TikTok star is set to compete in Week 2 of the reality competition show on Tuesday but, the day before she shared a glimpse of her look for an event. Earle shared her look from a recent &quot;Dancing with the Stars&quot; event that was attended by all of the cast members. Earle joked that she had to take the photos with a timer on her camera. The Christopher Esber black cutout gown showed off her well-toned physique.&quot;pretend like u can’t tell that these are timer cam photos I took in the bathroom.&quot;-Earle captioned the Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe TikTok star showed off several different angles of the dress as she posed for photos alongside fellow &quot;Dancing with the Stars&quot; contests Dylan Efron and Elaine Hendrix. Earle shared photos of her designer dress for a &quot;Dancing with the Stars&quot; event. (Photos via Alix Earle's Instagram)The black Christopher Esber dress retails for $3620 according to the designer's website.Alix Earle shared injury update as she heads into the next DWTS performanceAlix Earle's journey on &quot;Dancing with the Stars&quot; has been just as brutal physically as boyfriend Braxton Berrios' football career. She shared one of &quot;Get Ready with Me&quot; video on TikTok on Monday, revealing that her preparation for Week 2 of the show has led to several injuries, including a knee injury that has hindered her walking. &quot;I have bruises on my collarbones, my toenail came off during practice today. This is like, one big, swollen bruise. It’s so swollen, I don’t think I can walk.&quot;-Earle said on TikTok.View on TikTokAlix Earle, who paired with professional dance Val Chmerkovskiy, danced a cha cha to Britney Spears' hit song &quot;Circus&quot; last week. The couple earned a 13 out of 20 and has them ranked fourth out of 14 couples. Earle revealed to reporters after the first show that the Houston Texans wide receiver has been very supportive of her dancing journey. She said that he sent her screenshots that showed how many times he voted for her after her first dance.