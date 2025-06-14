  • home icon
  Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle drops 4-word message as she recaps week in selfie-packed IG post

Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle drops 4-word message as she recaps week in selfie-packed IG post

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jun 14, 2025 18:20 GMT
Braxton Berrios
Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle drops 4-word message as she recaps week in selfie-packed IG post

The week was exciting for Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle. Whether it was about getting mistaken for Alex Cooper by Dakota Johnson or sharing regrets over breast implants, it turned out to be a memorable one.

Earle dropped a four-word message with her handful of selfies from the week on her social media.

In the first slide, she sat inside a car wearing an off-white dress. In the second snap, Earle showed off her makeup, followed by a selfie with her pet dog.

"My week in selfies," Earle wrote on Instagram on Friday.

Earle's post attracted a lot of reactions from not just fans but also her sister, as well as former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne.

"Gorgina princess," Dunne commented.
Alix Earle drops 4-word message as she recaps week in selfie-packed IG post (image credit: instagram/alix_earle_
Alix Earle drops 4-word message as she recaps week in selfie-packed IG post (image credit: instagram/alix_earle_
"Ugh ur so perfect barbie," Alix's sister Ashtin wrote.
Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle shared heartbreaking reaction to LA immigration raids

Multiple protests broke out in Los Angeles on Friday following the controversial federal workplace immigration raids. On Tuesday, Alix Earle shared an emotional message for the victims of these raids.

"Seeing what's going on in our country right now is beyond heartbreaking," Earle wrote on Instagram. "Please know that I am praying for everyone directly affected. If you're not - you should be thankful.... not fighting others or leaving hateful comments."
Earle criticized "those who feel no empathy towards this situation" and asked them to "try and put themselves in the others' shoes for just a second." Her Instagram story also included a link to useful crisis management resources that her followers can use and share with the victims.

Before her reaction to LA immigration raids, Earle shared a glimpse into her ad cameo with boyfriend Braxton Berrios for her SipMARGS brand. Almost a week before that, Earle walked on the runway of an SI swimsuit event in Miami, eliciting a three-word message from the Texans wide receiver.

Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
