Texans' Braxton Berrios drops 3-word message as GF Alix Earle walks the runway for SI Swimsuit showcase

The weekend was well-spent for Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle, who had a blast attending the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show in Miami. Earle was among the many famous models who walked on the runway, including Livvy Dunne, Camille Kostek and others.

Earle later shared her core memories from the SI show via an Instagram post, which primarily featured her pictures from the runway. Moreover, there were also group snapshots of Earle with other Sports Illustrated models. The "Hot Mess" podcast host didn't just turn fans' heads with her post, but also Berrios.

The Texans' wide receiver shared a three-word compliment for Earle in the comment section. Berrios wrote:

"Proud of you [heart emoji]"

The comment section also had a four-word message from former LSU gymnast and SI model Livvy Dunne. Sharing her honest reaction to Earle's IG recap, Dunne commented:

"barking at the screen."

Braxton Berrios drops 3-word message for GF Alix Earle (Image Credit: Earle/IG)

Less than a week before walking on the runway of the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show, Alix Earle made her debut at the AMAs as a presenter. Earle took over the stage alongside YouTuber and streamer Kai Cenat and received praise from Braxton Berrios for her impressive AMAs debut.

Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle revealed her 'competitive' mindset for 'Dancing with the Stars'

Almost a week ago, 'Dancing with the Stars' announced Alix Earle as a part of the star cast for its season 34. During her appearance at the AMAs in Las Vegas, Earle spoke about the challenges she expects to face at DWTS, during an interview with ExtraTV.

"I am competitive," Earle said. "I would say I'm more so competitive with myself than against other people. I think that'll be a challenge for me is asking people to vote for me over other people because I'm like 'I just I want to see everyone win'. But I'm definitely competitive with myself so hoping to you know get better each week."

Besides, the "Wall Street Journal Style" also released an exclusive interview with Alix Earle previously. During the interview, Earle answered a lot of interesting questions related to her relationship and career.

The SI model confessed to being selfish about choosing her career over her relationship with Braxton Berrios. In addition, Earle also revealed the exact moment she realized her career in social media was set.

