Braxton Berrios and his girlfriend Alix Earle have been highly supportive of each other, especially when it comes to their careers. Almost a month after Earle launched SipMARGS, the Houston Texans star made a surprising cameo in her cocktail brand's commercial.

On Wednesday, Alix Earle updated her Instagram story with a post from SipMARGS' account, which featured a snippet of Braxton Berrios' ad appearance alongside his girlfriend. The post featured a picture in which Earle can be seen drinking a SipMARGS cocktail, while pushing the wide receiver away with her right hand.

Braxton Berrios’ makes surprising ad cameo in GF Alix Earle’s SipMARGS brand (Image Credit: Earle/IG)

It was in March that SipMARGS announced Alix Earle as its brand partner and investor, having relaunched the brand with a new face. According to Forbes, the SI model made a joint investment of $3 million with Palm Tree Crew, in the cocktail brand. In fact, Earle has always wanted to be "involved in the alcohol space" and SipMARGS gave her that opportunity.

“Being involved in the alcohol space is something that has always interested me, but it was all about finding the right fight. I knew from the second I took a sip that I wanted to get involved," Earle said per Beverage Industry.

It was in mid-March that Alix Earle officially launched the cocktail brand, with the opening ceremony held in Miami. Being a supportive boyfriend, Braxton Berrios marked his attendance at the event, offering his support to Earle on one of the special days of her career.

Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle revealed a 'scary thing' about her social media career

Being a social media influencer, keeping up with the ever-evolving changes in the industry could be tough and challenging sometimes. Nevertheless, there's always a risk of things falling apart fast. During an interview with 'Wall Street Journal Style,' Earle addressed this risk and how she has figured out a way to deal with it.

"One of the students asked me if I'm scared of losing my career at any moment because that is, I guess, a big, scary thing with social media. And something that I've tried to plan for in my career is longevity," Earle said. "And every opportunity, everything I do, is really about the longevity of my career and not just selling myself out or selling myself short."

In another segment of the interview, Alix Earle confessed to being selfish about choosing her career over her love with Braxton Berrios when it comes to picking sides. In fact, Earle's dedication to her career was also the reason why she and Berrios hadn't gotten married yet.

