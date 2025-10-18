Braxton Berrios's girlfriend, Alix Earle, added a new accolade to her career as the social media star earned a spot on the top 50 hottest influencers list after last month's debut on Dancing with the Stars .She has been a part of the cast on the ongoing season of the dance show and was recently named in the hottest influencers list by The Hollywood Reporter. Earle shared the news in her instagram story on Thursday..Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle makes it into 'Hottest Influencers' list of 2025 1 month after DWTS debut/@alix_earleBraxton Berrios's girlfriend has a strong presence on social media, and she is widely known for her fashion-related content. She is the host of the Hot Mess podcast.Earlier this year, she collaborated with Paris Hilton for a Carl’s Jr. advertisement before joining Dancing with the Stars.Braxton Berrios's girlfriend Alix Earle celebrates his birthday in a heartfelt postBraxton Berrios's girlfriend, Alix Earle, celebrated his birthday in a heartfelt post on Instagram earlier this month. The NFL star turned 30 on Oct. 6, and his girlfriend shared a few romantic pictures with him on the big day with a sweet caption.&quot;happy birthday baby @braxtonberrios #30 !!!!&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe shared the pictures of the couple enjoying a vacation. Earle and Berrios are busy with their schedules and manage a long-distance relationship. She opened up about the challenges of a long-distance relationship on her Hot Mess podcast earlier this year.&quot;The one rule that we’ve always had in our relationship, though, is that I call him at the end of the night after going out with friends,&quot; Earle said (via Entertainment Now). I always get comments that I’m out without Braxton, and everyone’s like, ‘They broke up. They’re not together anymore. And I’m like, ‘Well, do you guys realize that we don’t live together?'”“Like, we’re not even in the same state. And sometimes when I am even in the same state with him, he can’t go out because he’s doing football. We end up a lot of the times, we’re like, I’m going out without him,&quot; she added.The couple has been dating for almost two years now. They met at a party in Miami back in February 2023, and later that year, in November, she confirmed her relationship.