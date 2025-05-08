Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle recaps fun BTS memories from Kentucky Derby with Texans WR

Houston Texans star Braxton Berrios and his girlfriend Alix Earle had a great time over the weekend as the couple attended the Kentucky Derby. The SI model shared her best memories from her trip to Louisville on her social media.

On Wednesday, Earle shared pictures with Berrios from the event on Instagram. Earle can be seen showing off her classic attire for the Kentucky Derby, while hinting at her love for seeing the wide receiver "in pink."

Alix Earle wore an all-black outfit which featured a beautiful black dress from Marc Jacobs, which she paired with a similar-color dome-brimmed hat. The SI model complimented her outfit with a yellow Coco handle leather handbag from Chanel and black heels.

Braxton Berrios went with a two-piece suit, which featured a plain light-pink shirt that he wore under a white vest and pants. The wide receiver opted for a dark-pink coat and finished his look with brown formal shoes.

"Men in pink>" Earle captioned the IG post.

Alix Earle revealed Braxton Berrios' memento she carried with her to Kentucky Derby

On Friday, Alix Earle hopped on a plane to Louisiana to attend the Kentucky Derby. The SI model updated her IG story with a picture of herself from inside the plane. In the snapshot, Earle can be seen wearing a customized sleep mask with the wide receiver's initials on it.

“Me Always. Kentucky derby here we comeee," Earle captioned the IG story.

Just like other attendees, Alix Earle also placed bets at the Kentucky Derby, however, she ended up losing them. The SI model later shared an IG reel in which she hilariously revealed how the wide receiver funded her bets, which didn't convert.

Apart from all the fun moments, Alix Earle dealt with an embarrassing situation as well, when she experienced a wardrobe malfunction after winning a bet. Earle recorded the moment and later shared it with her fans via an IG post.

