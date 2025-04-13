Braxton Berrios’ GF Alix Earle says $300,000,000 worth singer’s Coachella act topped everything she’s ever seen

Social media influencer and model Alix Earle is enjoying her time in Indio, California, where the annual Coachella Valley Music Festival is taking place this weekend and next weekend. Among the music stars headlining this year’s event are rock band Green Day, Post Malone, Travis Scott, and $330 million worth (per Celebrity Net Worth) pop star Lady Gaga.

Despite the presence of other artists, Earle was more excited to see the performance of the ‘Million Reasons’ singer. She shared some snaps on her Instagram story on Saturday from the event, calling Lady Gaga’s performance the best.

In one of the clips where Gaga is seen interacting with skeleton props on the sand while performing, Earle wrote,

“Lady Gaga was the best performance I’ve ever seen in my entire life.”

Alix Earle IG story for pop star Lady Gaga

In another clip Earle shared, she wrote,

“I started crying when she first came on”

Besides this, some of Earle’s social media posts also reflected her excitement about watching Lady Gaga perform. She shared a GRWM clip on Friday on her IG as she did her makeup and showcased her outfit from her previous visits to the fest.

Meanwhile, Earle’s boyfriend and Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios spent time with his friends at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia to attend the 2025 Masters tournament that started Thursday. Berrios, an avid golf lover, later joined his friends to play golf at the Madison Golf Club.

Alix Earle invited to Revolve Fest ft. Megan Fox and Kim Kardashian

Besides Coachella, Earle also has other plans for Saturday night as she shared a few snaps on her Instagram story within hours, revealing her next destination: Revolve Fest 2025.

In one of the snaps shared by Earle, she showed her olive green color mini truck as she wrote, “See you today Revolve Fest,” while in another, Earle dressed up in a red top and wrote, “OTW (On the way) to revolve fest.”

Alix Earle IG story for Revolve Fest

It is an exclusive, invite-only event organized by the fashion retailer Revolve, taking place on April 12 at Thermal, a nearby location of the Coachella Music Festival.

The high-profile event includes several special guest appearances, including Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox, Leonardo DiCaprio, Nicole Richie, and Kim Kardashian.

