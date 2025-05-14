Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle sends 1-word message for Olivia Dunne's bikini look on 2025 SI Swimsuit cover

Olivia Dunne remains in the spotlight even after stepping away from gymnastics this year. She helped LSU win its first NCAA gymnastics title in 2024 before retiring from the sport.
Dunne landed a spot on the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. The SI Swimsuit Instagram page posted a photo of her wearing a striped bikini on Tuesday, calling her “more than an athlete” and praising her work in building her name through NIL deals in the caption.
Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend, Alix Earle, commented on the post:
“Yesssss ❤️❤️❤️”
Dunne also reacted to the post, writing:
“A dream come true 💖.”
Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend Earle also shared her bikini photo earlier that day in a white crochet look, writing “Launch day” on her Instagram Story. Later, she posted more swimsuit pictures and confirmed she’s in the 2025 issue, writing:
“Oh hey … I’m in the @si_swimsuit 2025 issue!!!!”
Olivia Dunne spoke to USA Today about her future plans. She said she wants to stay close to sports and keep promoting women’s sports.
Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend Alix Earle dropped Vogue cover, blonde look and Miami move
On April 10, Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend, Alix Earle, shared a career milestone - a Vogue Turkey cover appearance. In her caption, she credited the experience to Vogue’s feature of the “Earle Girls,” which included her sister.
“Better together @vogueturkiye. Can't describe the feeling of getting to live beyond my biggest dreams & getting to do it with my sister and best friend & Thank you Vogue for having the Earle Girls :)))),” the caption read.
Ahead of Coachella, the TikTok star also debuted a new look. She posted a video transition on Instagram , showing off a fresh blonde hairstyle and black glasses.
“A little blonder for the summer,” the post read.
Earle also confirmed a personal change last month via a TikTok video that she’s moving into Berrios’ $2.7M Miami property, though not full-time.
Berrios, now with the Texans, recorded 27 catches for 238 yards and one TD in 2023 before suffering a season-ending ACL injury in Week 7.
