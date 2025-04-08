Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle sends 2-word message as Texans WR shares special memories

March was thrilling for Braxton Berrios, who found himself a new home in the Houston Texans. On Monday, the wide receiver shared an Instagram recap from the last month, featuring his best memories with family, friends, and girlfriend Alix Earle.

The first slide of the post featured Berrios' picture from his signing day with the Texans, followed by a picture of him from a dinner date. The third slide was a snap with Earle, who wore a flower-themed knitted bikini. The rest of the slides included other memories of the wide receiver.

Berrios' March recap attracted a two-word reaction from Earle. The SI model shared her reaction in the comment section of the IG post and wrote:

"Ok dump."

The Texans wide receiver replied to Earle's reaction with a three-word message, which read:

"learned the ways."

Alix Earle sends 2-word message as Braxton Berrios shares special memories (Image Source: Berrios/IG)

Before sharing her candid reaction to Braxton Berrios’ March-dump, Alix Earle opened up about her battles with skin issues. Earle recapped her visit to New York City to get medical treatment for those issues and later reviewed her experience via her Instagram.

Alix Earle confessed to moving in with Braxton Berrios

After dating for more than a year, Alix Earle finally moved in with boyfriend Braxton Berrios. On Monday, Earle shared a TikTok post, officially breaking the news to her fans.

The post featured a clip in which Earle talked about her experience moving in with the wide receiver.

“So, I moved into my boyfriend Braxton’s house," Earle said. "Which is really, really weird for me to say. Technically Braxton moved to Houston. I am barely going to be here. This is the first time living without a roommate. So, it is scary. But also, the scary thing is that I am barely going to be here. But Kristin is still going to be nearby."

Moving forward, Earle claimed that March was filled with a "lot of changes" for not just Braxton Berrios but also herself. Concluding her statement, Earle said:

“I feel like this past month there was a lot of changes. Someone was saying something with some eclipse or something. And everything was changing. So, I am in Braxton’s house for now.”

With more than a year since the couple started dating each other, there have been speculations about their marriage. However, Earle cleared that she currently has no intentions of marrying anytime soon.

