Braxton Berrios’ GF Alix Earle stuns Paris Hilton with glammed-up look in latest IG post

Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend, Alix Earle, has been frequently sharing behind-the-scenes moments from her 'Dancing with the Stars' journey. On Saturday, Earle treated her 1.5 million followers to a glamorous look with a new hairstyle.
In the picture, Earle wore a grey top and styled her hair in soft, curly waves. She kept the caption simple with three black heart emojis. Earle impressed Paris Hilton, who often cheers for the TikTok influencer on social media. Hilton dropped heart-eyes emojis in the comments, appreciating Earle's beautiful look.
Earle was named in the Top 50 Hottest Influencers list by The Hollywood Reporter this week. Her rise in rankings can be attributed to her 'Dancing with the Stars' debut last month. She shared the happy news with everyone on Instagram:
Alix Earle dedicates emotional DWTS performance to little sister Izabel
Last week, Earle spoke to PEOPLE after her emotional performance on 'Dancing with the Stars.' She performed a contemporary routine to Coldplay's 'Sparks,' and dedicated it to her little sister, Izabel.
"It was so special to me, I was crying holding her before we started dancing, so I couldn't really see where I was going the first 15 seconds," Texans WR’s gf said.
"I give Val so much credit because I think if we hadn't gotten as close as we had as partners, it would've been probably a little bit more difficult for me to open up in that way because it's a little bit more of a vulnerable side for me and something I don't really share often," Earle added.
Earle revealed that when she was Izabel’s age, she faced a very difficult time due to her parents’ split.
