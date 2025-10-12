[WATCH] DWTS star Alix Earle leaves BF Braxton Berrios stunned as she pulls off a successful surprise birthday party

Alix Earle surprised boyfriend Braxton Berrios with a surprise birthday party in Los Angeles this weekend. The wide receiver is currently on a bye week with the Houston Texans and traveled to the west coast to visit Earle who has been competing on &quot;Dancing with the Stars.&quot;In the video that was posted by Earle, the wide receiver appeared very shocked as he entered the room surrounded by his closest friends. In the video caption, the TikTok star said that Berrios was under the impression that they would celebrate his 30th birthday during the NFL offseason. &quot;Braxton thought we weren't going to celebrate his bday until the offseason. I wanted to plan something special for him...All of his best friends flew out to LA just to surprise him and be here for this night,&quot;-Earle wrote.View on TikTokAlix Earle also shared a photo of her and Braxton Berrios at the party on her Instagram Story. Earle and Berrios posed for a photo at his surprise birthday party. (Photo via Alix Earle's Instagram Story)Braxton Berrios' birthday was Monday and to celebrate the occasion, Earle sent him birthday wishes in an Instagram post. Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios celebrated date night after reunionAlix Earle and Braxton Berrios have been in a long-distance relationship since August. Earle has been living in Los Angeles as she competes on &quot;Dancing with the Stars&quot; while Berrios is currently living in Houston, playing for the Texans. The Houston Texans' bye week has now allowed him to take time to visit Earle on the west coast. Ahead of the surprise birthday party she arranged, the couple went on a date night. Earle proclaimed in a post on her Instagram Story that it was their first date night in over two months. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarle wore jeans which she said in a 'get ready' video was an unusual look for her for a date night. She paired the denim with a black top and a cropped black leather jacket and heels. The wide receiver wore khaki pants that he paired with a black top. The couple danced in the video, showing their excitement for the night out.