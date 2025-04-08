Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle reveals most important thing that she cannot 'survive' without at Coachella

The Coachella season has arrived and Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle cannot wait to attend the annual music event in California. The SI model has started to pack her bags for her upcoming trip to Indio and recently gave a snippet of all the items she planned to carry along.

On Tuesday, Earle posted a picture of herself wearing a light therapy mask. The social media influencer revealed that it's one of the things that she cannot miss carrying with her to Coachella, even though her bag has already crossed the "overweight" limit.

"My bag is already overweight and busting at the seams but idk if I will survive Coachella if I don't bring this," Earle wrote in her IG story.

Alix Earle reveals the most important thing that she cannot 'survive' without at Coachella (Image Source: Earle/IG)

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been scheduled to kick off on April 11, with April 20 being its last day. Lady Gaga is set to take the stage as the opening performance of day 1 and the music festival will conclude with the performance of Yulia Niko.

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle revealed battles with facial skin insecurities

Alix Earle has been battling with insecurities about her facial skin since she was in high school. However, recently, she beat those insecurities to some extent. Over the weekend, Earle got herself medical treatment for her facial skin problems, like acne, and shared her experience via an Instagram post on Sunday.

In her Instagram post, Earle revealed that she has been using makeup as an escape from her insecurities, as it has helped her feel "secure and confident."

However, lately, she has been dealing with a "little outbreak" and decided to finally get her skin issue treated. Talking about her decision to take medical help, Earle said:

"As someone who has always struggled with their skin since middle school, makeup has always been a safe space for me in terms of feeling secure and confident when leaving the house. Currently dealing with a little outbreak & wanted to really clear my skin & treat it."

Moving forward, Alix Earle confessed to going makeup-free following her treatment.

Initially, she felt "petrified". However, she soon realized that "no one cared" about how her skin looked. That's how she beat her insecurities about her appearance.

Before talking about getting treated for skin, Earle got emotional about her unseen BTS moments from Sports Illustrated’s photoshoot.

