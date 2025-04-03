Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle gets emotional over unseen BTS moments from her 2025 SI swimsuit shoot in Jamaica

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle has started the photo shoot for this year's edition of Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition. On Wednesday, SI posted a behind-the-scenes snap of Earle in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

SI also shared an Instagram post featuring the BTS moments from photoshoots of multiple models, including Earle. The sixth slide was Earle's picture where she posed on a tree, with the sea in the background.

Alix Earle gets emotional over unseen BTS moments from her 2025 SI Swimsuit shoot (Image Source: Sports Illustrated/IG)

Earle's reacted to it with three leading face emojis. She had another emotional moment recently when she attended Steve Aoki's concert in Miami. The SI model revealed that she received a beautiful Taylor Swift-inspired gift from a fan at the concert.

March was an adventure for Earle, who traveled to multiple cities and countries for vacation. She enjoyed a family trip to Universal Studios and an Eiffel Tower sighting in Paris. Earle traveled to Paris for Miu Miu Fashion Week, where she was spotted with Jang Won-young.

Braxton Berrios fact-checked Alix Earle's take on marriage with WR

Ever since Braxton Berrios celebrated his first-year anniversary with Alix Earle, there have been speculations about their wedding plans. However, the couple hasn't started to think about it. They are not in "any rush" in exchanging vows.

In a February episode of the "Hot Mess" podcast, Berrios opened up about Earle's perspective on marriage. The Houston Texans wide receiver revealed some interesting details about marriage plans.

"I mean, I think that's simple," Berrios said (23:27). "I don't think there's any rush in your mind, but you absolutely want to get married. And you want to have kids. You want to have a family. I mean I think you view marriage as a positive. But I do think that there's no rush into it."

In another episode of her podcast, Earle made a similar statement and confirmed Berrios' take. While their fans want them to take the next big step in their relationship, Bethenny Frankel recently advised Earle not to get married.

